The simple pleasures don’t ever change
As I was reading Libby Kinder’s favorite childhood outdoor games from her upbringing in the 1950s and 60s (“What’s Your Take On ... your favorite outdoor game to play as a child?” June 9 Tribune), I could have been reading about my childhood in the 1970s. So, I asked one of my children, whose childhood was in the early 2000s, and to my delight, she had many of the same childhood outdoor games, including climbing trees, building forts, sliding on slides, playing freeze tag/zombie tag and “four square.”
It’s good to know that even in today’s technology-heavy times for kids, the simple pleasure of playing outdoors is much the same!
Angie Curry, Monument