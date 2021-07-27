I’ve been noticing an uptick in car break-ins and seeing more car thefts in the city of Colorado Springs lately. Is this disturbing trend happening in the Tri-Lakes-area as well?
Earlier this month I watched from my front porch a man walk lingering on my street on a Saturday afternoon. When he thought he was out of my view, he tried my neighbor’s car door (which was locked, fortunately). Not wanting to confront the man, I took a picture of him with my phone. He saw me and fled down an alley. And yes, I did report it to police, who did follow up with me within an hour of my report. They patrolled my neighborhood but didn’t see the man I’d photographed and described. However, there were reports of car break ins on neighboring streets the next day.
But I’m not just talking about crimes of opportunity where unlocked cars are ransacked. On Nextdoor, the neighborhood “watch” app, there have been multiple reports of people smashing (locked) car windows to steal contents and also many incidences of stolen vehicles. A neighbor’s truck was taken from in front of his home not long ago. It was ultimately recovered, but had been damaged. Fortunately he was insured.
There are several issues here. One is that people are desperate, and are perhaps experiencing homelessness or joblessness and are looking for money in any way they can get it. Another is that there are career criminals looking to actually fence cars.
Are these car break-ins and thefts becoming the cost of living in or near the state’s second largest city?
Lastly, please lock your vehicles and your house doors and windows. Don’t leave anything of value in your car, and certainly not in plain sight. Turn on porch lights at night. And if you see something, say something to law enforcement.
