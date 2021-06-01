TAKE 1
Bill Normile, Monument
After reading “Tri-Lakes Monument, Donald Wescott fire districts consider unification” (May 19 Tribune) I want to applaud both Westcott and Tri-Lakes fire districts for reaching across the table to entertain a consolidation of services for the communities.
For eight years I sat on the ESA (Emergency Services Board) for El Paso County, along with many of the representatives of the 30 or so fire districts in our county.
My question during that time was, do we need all the different entities for fire and ambulance in the county? Can we have a North/South or East/West chief outside the city?
I am encouraged to see this is being addressed by our northern neighbors.
Not having direct knowledge of the financials and staffing, I am not in a position to recommend an option but would lean away from an Ambulance District option. We pursued that during my time at ESA without county support. This would require an El Paso County Board of County Commissioners vote, followed by a vote of the citizens. Time consuming and costly.
If a combined district then the citizens should demand the lower mill levy be adopted for the merged district. This would make sense since the idea would be to reduce costs. If not, then why do it?
My personal opinion added, any new community mill levies should be requested from school districts in this area. (another topic)
I would encourage an effort by both district boards to come together and develop a plan that would be mutually beneficial for both areas and limit the need for additional fees and voting if possible.
We vote in our boards to make these decisions and I trust the members to be able to handle these tough decisions.
This could be the framework for the other 20-plus districts to follow to save money, resources and utilize the advantages of centralization.
• • •
Now, a response to the previous question, “What’s Your Take On ... Confederate flags in the classroom?” (May 12 Tribune) from David Schmidt, Monument.
I was frankly appalled by Ms. Schramm’s actions. I was reminded of reading about many college students these days demanding safe spaces and their insisting that this or that speaker not be allowed to speak on their campus. Instead of being open minded and listening to other points of view, they want to insist everyone agree with their position, and turn to social media to gang up on someone.
Did Ms. Schramm try to find out why the flags were there? Was there a good reason for it?
No, she just had a knee-jerk “breathless” reaction, and had to report the “hate symbols” to the administration. Only after speaking with the authorities did she consider speaking to the teacher in whose classroom the flags hung. But the teacher “Didn’t consider how kids ... can internalize what the flag means.”
Or, the teacher didn’t agree with Schramm’s point of view, so she ran to social media to try to find other likeminded people. How arrogant can one be?! Furthermore, she needs to study the civil war more carefully, to see if the Confederate flag is really a “symbol of hate and intolerance.” She also needs to examine herself and assess her level of intolerance.
I would not like her teaching any of my children.