Here’s update on a popular topic broached in this space several weeks ago.
We asked for readers’ opinions about a Colorado Springs neighborhood kickball game in the street that was “shut down” by police after some neighbors complained (“What’s Your Take On ... Neighborhood street games,” Aug. 25). We received quite a few responses - two in favor of the neighborhood kickball game and two opposed: (”What’s Your Take On ... Neighborhood street games continued,” Sept. 8.) Not long after that, The Gazette reported that the street kickball game in question was able to resume.
The Old North End neighbors who support the weekly kickball game raised more than $300 to obtain a block party permit from the city of Colorado Springs. The supporters had previously been unable to obtain the permit due to “paperwork discrepancies.”
Game organizer Ed Snyder told The Gazette the police response during an Aug. 9 game involving kids and adults was “overkill.” Snyder and another organizer were cited for organizing the activity, which police said violated city laws. To get the block party permit, the group “had to turn in signatures from every resident on the block, indicating whether they favor the idea or oppose it,” the Gazette reported Sept. 13. Only two homeowners opposed (citing the potential for property damage), the group was granted the permit, and the game played on.
And now for a new question for readers to mull:
Recently the editor of this paper was shopping in a big box store in the Southgate neighborhood of Colorado Springs. A young woman in the checkout line told the two female cashiers that a man had harassed her on her way into the store by honking at her multiple times as she walked in.
She didn’t notice right away, but the man then parked and followed her into and around the store as she did her shopping. She saw him when she was ready to check out and she complained to the cashiers, and he quickly left the store. The cashiers said they did notice the man and tried to get his license plate number, but there were no plates on his vehicle.
The woman thought that without a plate number or detailed description of the man’s vehicle, a call to the police would be fruitless. The woman and the cashiers and the editor and another female shopper who was in line took a look at the parking lot and didn’t see the man or his vehicle (this happened in daylight, around 5 p.m. on a Wednesday). The editor and the other shopper offered to walk the woman to her car, and did so. Shaken, the woman said she’d planned to visit another store in the shopping center but changed her mind as she was too shaken up.
What’s your take on how this went down? Should the police have been called?
