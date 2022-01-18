The recent traffic conundrum created by an early January winter storm on the East Coast magnifies the need for preparedness as it relates to traveling in the winter months.
An accident involving several tractor-trailer rigs were involved in an accident locking down traffic near Fredericksburg, Va. forcing some travelers to remain at a standstill — inside their stuck vehicles in the lanes of traffic — for more than a day. The unusual traffic jam involved Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who it was widely reported was stuck in the snarl for 27 hours. Some drivers reportedly abandoned their vehicles in search of food and shelter, while other motorists begged for supplies from the cars around them and anyone they could reach on their cellphones.
The people stranded in Virginia earlier this month might agree with Rick Money, service manager of 4-Mile Auto Repair of Woodland Park, who suggests, “Have an emergency kit with tire chains or traction device, layers of warm clothing, one liter of water per person, flashlight, matches, fully charged phones and auxiliary batteries.”
Additionally, he said, drivers should stock emergency flares and non-perishable food items such as beef jerky and energy bars.
Money also warned of mistakes people make when traveling in cold weather. “If you have no good reason to be out, stay home like they warn on television,” he said. “Your pet can be groomed on another day.” He also cautioned of mistakes often made by inexperienced drivers — traveling too fast and on bald tires.
Jim Reid, director of Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, encourages residents of the Pikes Peak area to consider downloading the “Pikes Peak Prepared” application for smartphones, which can assist with checklists to assemble emergency preparedness kits and creating a communications plan.
“People should pack warm clothes, blankets, ice scraper, pocket hand warmers, first aid kit and jumper cables, and should make sure gas doesn’t go below the half-tank level,” Reid said.
Additionally, Reid urges citizens to sign up for the Peak Alert system (elpasoteller911.org), which provides notifications using Everbridge software from public safety agencies in El Paso and Teller counties. If you know other counties you will be traveling through, an Internet search of those county emergency management agencies will likely provide the results you need to sign up for those types of notifications.
When traveling in inclement weather, if you have a passenger with a smartphone, consider texting periodic pictures of exit signs or mile markers to a trusted friend or relative to give them a rough idea of your location in case you lose cell coverage. However, if traveling alone, avoid texting while driving as both hands are needed on the steering wheel to safely drive.
If your vehicle begins to malfunction, attempt to drive to a safe location such as an upcoming exit, a parking lot, or — as a last resort — the shoulder of the roadway you are traversing. The Farmers’ Almanac (farmersalmanac.com) recommends carrying candles and matches and notes that if you get stranded in your vehicle, a burning candle on the dashboard with vents closed and a cracked open window can provide an unexpected amount of heat.
Regional Director for Public Affairs for the American Automobile Association Skylar McKinley said the No. 1 mistake drivers make when driving in adverse winter conditions is driving too fast for the conditions.
For 4-wheel drivers McKinley says, “4-wheel drive does not mean 4-wheel stop.” McKinley stresses doing things more deliberately when traveling in winter conditions, rather than a relaxed manner of driving. The Regional Director pointed out the courtesy patrols seen on I-25 and I-70 exist as a means of helping a stranded motorist move their vehicle off of the freeway, whereas the AAA trucks can assist with getting a person home, dependent upon conditions.
It’s possible many of the Virginia motorists stuck for over 20 hours in frigid weather had regrets over what they didn’t think to pack in their vehicle emergency kit, if they had one. See box for some suggestions from AAA. Preparedness can certainly make a trip more fulfilling, and also save a life.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only