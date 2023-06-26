Whataburger will be coming to Monument.

The Texas-based hamburger chain that expanded to the Pikes Peak region last year, opened its fifth local restaurant on June 14 — and plans to add two more locations later in 2023.

One of those will be at 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument. It is expected to open by the end of the year,

The newest location debuted at 2550 Montebello Square Drive West, near Montebello and Academy Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs. Whataburger took over a vacant Chase bank building, which was remodeled to accommodate the restaurant.

Whataburger employs 80 people at the location, which will have indoor seating and a drive-thru, according to a news release. Customers also can order online or via the Whataburger app for curbside pickup or delivery.

The restaurant operates 24 hours a day, 364 days a year; it’s closed on Christmas.

Whataburger’s fourth Colorado Springs location opened in May at 4455 Buckingham Drive, east of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard on the city’s northwest side. It also has locations at 1310 InterQuest Parkway, 6140 Dublin Blvd. and 5905 Constitution Ave.

Based in San Antonio, Whataburger was founded in 1950 as a roadside hamburger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the chain’s website; it now has more than 940 locations in 14 states.

It’s known for made-to-order burgers, along with an expansive menu that includes chicken sandwiches, patty melts, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.

Construction on the Pikes Peak region’s first Shake Shack, meanwhile, is underway southwest of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive in the InterQuest area. A spokeswoman for New York-based Shake Shack has said the location will open this year.

Whataburger, In-N-Out and Shake Shack join other well-known brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Culver’s, Carl’s Jr., Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Smashburger. Local favorites include Bingo Burger, The Skirted Heifer, Drifter’s, Cy’s Drive-In, the Green Line Grill, Felipe’s 109 and Short Stop Deluxe Burgers.