On New Year’s Eve we looked forward to 2020 with wide-eyed expectation of what wonderful things the new year would bring us. There were plenty of internet memes with humorous plays on words regarding 20/20 as a level of vision acuity.
Only a fringe number of people could have predicted a global pandemic and rioting in urban centers. While this year has brought feelings of despair and loss of hope, I believe the events are a clarion call to the church to get off of the sidelines. We need to engage a troubled culture like never before with the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We will need to engage our imagination and spend time praying for guidance to reach people during these unruly times.
I spoke to a retired Army chaplain in western Florida recently. I asked him what ministries he is involved in since his retirement. I was surprised at his response: He said he had a chess ministry to atheists. I found his answer to be intriguing because I had never heard of a chess ministry. In his community, he has met several eastern Europeans who love to play chess. They also profess to be atheists. Because of the COVID-19 virus restrictions, they have no facility that will host their chess club. My friend secured a room at a local church which allows his chess club to meet.
During a recent chess meeting, the church was also hosting an outreach event to distribute food to families in need of the assistance. His chess cronies began asking questions as to what was happening down the hall from their meeting place. He explained that it was a church outreach to feed the financially challenged people in the neighborhood. The chess players asked if there were any items the food ministry needed. My friend told them that vegetables are always in short supply. So, these atheists passed a hat and took up an offering to give to the church to buy vegetables for the pantry.
Pause for a moment and take in the gravity of what I just shared. People who profess that there is no god took up an offering to help a church give food to those needing assistance. Only through these pandemic circumstances would there have been such a demonstration of kindness from those who might scoff at the idea of a church.
Years ago, a pastor in Fort Worth would take the church to golfers. God laid on Pastor Jim Hylton’s heart that many golfers shy away from going to church during spring and summer months due to their love of being on the links. Jim arranged with a local golf course to allow him a meeting room for 7 a.m. on Sundays where he would lead a worship service to those who were soon to tee off their matches. His Sunday morning outreach became very successful, reaching many with the gospel of Jesus Christ.
For over 30 years, Wichita Falls pastor Jimmy Dillon has led a group of men to the streets of New Orleans to minister to those attending Mardis Gras. While Mardis Gras is often thought of as a wild, week of drunken debauchery there are many people who are struggling with life’s issues that attend the festival. There are ministries like Cowboys for Christ taking the church to the rodeo culture and other organizations with outreaches to the NASCAR drivers and families.
Through history, the church has played a pivotal role during times of social unrest. Now is the time for us to give birth to more unique ministry outreaches. We should spend some time asking God to give us ideas and approaches that we can use to make a difference for Jesus Christ. The new ministry outreaches may not look like ministries have in the past. Steve Jobs is credited with saying, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”
What’s this world coming to? That’s up to us.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He currently works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.