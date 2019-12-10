The Class of 2032 entered kindergarten in August. Before we know it they will walk across a stage, receive a diploma, and enter the next phase of their lives.
The year 2032 seems far off, but it really isn’t. If we look back 12 years instead of ahead 12 years, it’s easier to see how quickly time passes. I know this is a common adage, but as a parent and an educator, I experience the reality of the quickly passing seasons on a daily basis. It is my responsibility to assure that every D-38 student receives the best education this community can provide over the next decade.
Therefore, I ask, how do we as a community guarantee that the Class of 2032 receives the caliber of education that they deserve? How do we follow our Founding Fathers’ footsteps and create an educated populace for a sound future?
D-38 elevates a purpose statement that speaks to our WHY: “We believe in local, national, and global stewardship to create strong citizens who will secure a better world. This is WHY we educate.”
While this statement speaks to every person in different ways, three key ideas emanate for me. First, stewardship and the importance of modeling what it means to be good stewards for our community. We develop safe, strong, and healthy cultures where students learn what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves. Second, the term citizen and the importance of producing good citizens. In this way, public education continues to be a cornerstone for the development of a strong citizenry in our democracy. Third, I think about what it means to secure a better world. Today’s students will inherit our choices and provide for us and future generations. Educators must prepare students well, equipping them to improve our communities and nations.
As we think about how fast our students grow into young adults, we also reflect on how our district keeps changing. School districts across our state and nation are educating in a different world than the one we knew as children. The rapid pace of change along with unprecedented advancements compels us to think differently about the role of education in the 21st century. We must give our students the necessary skills for a world in constant flux.
Now is the time to envision the specifics for all of our students’ futures. We need you, our community. You are integral contributors to these decisions. The D-38 school board hosted a What’s Next for D-38 town hall meeting on Nov. 14. I was encouraged to see over 80 D-38 staff and community members attend. The group brainstormed about solutions for educating current and future D-38 students.
D-38 will host numerous opportunities in the upcoming months for you to learn about education in the Tri-Lakes area and to generate long-term solutions. Please join me. We will provide information as soon as it is available, or you may inquire at info@lewispalmer.org.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.