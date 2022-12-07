I have to admit. I’m a little sad about what Black Friday has become.
Ever since I can remember, the term “Black Friday” meant the day after Thanksgiving when retailers offered major discounts on pretty much anything, causing shoppers to line up at store entrances at least two hours prior to opening. These shoppers awaited the doors to open so they could plunge in and take advantage of special one-day deals to obtain unique savings on electronics, household items and toys.
Just a few years ago, it was part of a Thanksgiving tradition with my extended family to take turns after Thanksgiving dinner and roll out to stores at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. This is because Black Friday shopping drifted into early offers late on Thanksgiving Thursday evening.
Over 10 years ago, I wrote a column for another publication about my experience shopping on Black Friday, the actual Friday, after Thanksgiving in South Metro Denver. It started with me having to park one mile away from the mall. It wasn’t a great experience, but it was something worth experiencing and writing about.
Participating in Black Friday shopping in 2022, I realized things have changed. And it made me sad.
On Thanksgiving morning, I started Googling what time area stores would be open on Thanksgiving evening for early Black Friday shopping. To my surprise, of all the stores I researched, Google stated they weren’t open again until about six or seven again the next morning ... on Friday.
I asked my wife if she knew when stores were open on Thanksgiving evening for Black Friday shoppers, to which she simply advised I Google it. I told her I had, but I was in disbelief that stores were not open again until Friday morning. I was in such disbelief that at about 10 p.m., after the New England Patriots (my team) lost to the Minnesota Vikings (my son’s team), I took a quick drive over to Walmart and Kohl’s in Monument to see if they were open.
They weren’t. The only cars in the parking lot belonged to employees preparing stock for the following morning.
I was in disbelief, but I accepted things had changed and went back home, planning to make my Black Friday attack the next morning for a 65-inch TCL Roku television for less than $300 and other items advertised on TV and on stores’ websites. On Black Friday, I woke up and made coffee, checked the schedule for the days’ National Hockey League games and made a plan for shopping through the first half of the day.
My first stop as usual was Walmart. Unfortunately, one of the television models I had hoped to purchase was gone. However, what was additionally odd was that the super store was not nearly as busy as it had been in years’ past when it had opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It was a normal shopping day as far as attendance at 9 a.m. on a Friday went. There were some great Black Friday deals available when I got there, but the turnout was surprising. Even one of the checkout clerks described the morning as “dead.”
Four years ago, I usually expected to be throwing elbows against neighbors to acquire the best deals available in the center aisles of the store, but this Black Friday was so mellow, and dare I say mundane. No one seemed to be concerned about getting deals. All I could think about was, what kind of Black Friday doesn’t involve stress and potential violence?
I found the same at Kohl’s. There was no sense of urgency. No sense of competition. Just people politely shopping as normal. What kind of Black Friday is this? If this is how the day after Thanksgiving is going to go, retailers should just call it Friday, not “Black” Friday.
After thinking about it, I have to blame COVID-19. In 2020, when COVID disrupted all things normal, including holiday shopping traditions, retailers switched to focusing on their online presences to provide Black Friday offers. I feel that shift continues two years later. All the retailers I usually patronize on Black Friday or Thanksgiving evening, if they are open then, seem to have put more focus and marketing on their online deals rather than what’s available exclusively in store.
It’s just another example of how times have changed. And I can’t fault retailers or their corporate offices from relying on their online presences to grab the additional Black Friday revenues. I certainly would if I was them.
However, I miss the Black Friday I knew. The 6 a.m. line awaiting doors to open. The fight with an elderly neighbor of mine to get the last air fryer at $30 off. I’m going to miss that if this online focus continues to be the cornerstone of the new age of Black Friday.
With the demise of what I knew to be Black Friday for years, I did a little research on its origins. The first recorded Black Friday actually had nothing to do with post-Thanksgiving shopping. It was the name given to Sept. 24, 1869 when the U.S. gold market took a plunge. It was the product of two Wall Street financiers, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, who worked together to buy up as much of the nation’s gold, hoping to drive up the price and sell it at an astonishing profit.
The conspiracy unraveled the day after that year’s Thanksgiving and set the market into free fall.
The term Black Friday resurfaced in the 1950s, when Philadelphia police resources were thinned out during the traditional Navy vs. Army football game, which was scheduled for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Hordes of tourists came to the city for the game, but they also took advantage of the lack of police presence among retail shopping areas and loot stores, which was described as bedlam.
It wasn’t until the 1980s, when retailers reinvented the term into something positive. It was a chance for retailers to use the one weekday after Thanksgiving to turn their annual profit from “red to black,” thus the redefinition of the term “Black Friday.”
Since then, and especially after COVID, retailers have turned Black Friday into more than a one-day event but rather an event that offers the discounts for days or even weeks prior to Thanksgiving, especially online.
I understand the evolution of Black Friday to becoming an online multi-week entity. I respect it. But I can’t help missing the “event” it once was in recent years; shoppers trampling each other for $20 off a microwave, $30 off a bedding set and $50 off an oversized stuffed unicorn which a female child will probably not have interest in after a year ... when she takes an interest in boys.
I hope Christmas is merry for everyone, but I will always miss the mix of violence and capitalism which made Black Friday as I’ve always known it to be.
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.