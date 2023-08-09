Is leftover paint cluttering your home? You’re not alone — it is estimated that over 1 million gallons of paint are stored in homes and businesses across Colorado. Not only does it clutter storage spaces, but unused cans can become rusty and leaky from moisture. That’s why it’s important to take care of leftover paint responsibly.

Many people have leftover paint because it’s not always easy to plan how much to purchase. When estimating how much paint you need, there are several variables to take into account. Before you visit your local paint store, measure the spaces you plan to paint, bring your measurements with you, and ask staff how much paint to buy. If you buy too much, store it properly using the tips below:

· An unopened can of paint can last a long time if it is stored in a dry, cool, dark place. It’s best not to leave any paint cans in sunlight, outdoors, or in a damp location.

· When opening the can, use a paint key instead of a screwdriver because it may bend, distort, or damage the lid, making it difficult to put back on.

· When putting the lid back on the can, tap it with a rubber mallet instead of pounding it with a hammer. If you don’t have a mallet, place a piece of wood or an old magazine between the hammer and the lid and then carefully tap it down.

If you want to get rid of unwanted paint you can use it up. Instead of buying new paint for a small project, simply use leftover paint. Looking to paint an old rocking chair or dresser? Use paint from a recent bedroom or bathroom makeover.

If you can’t use up your leftover paint and it’s in good condition, consider giving away leftover paint to friends, relatives, community groups and artists who may be able to use it.

If you run out of ways to use up or pass on your leftover paint, take it to PaintCare’s free Paint Recycling Drop-off and Giveaway Event in Monument on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. The event is hosted by PaintCare, the nonprofit paint recycling program. To learn more and to register, visit https://paint-monument.eventbrite.com.

Another option is to utilize PaintCare’s Door to Door Paint Pickup Service for households in El Paso County and Teller County with more than 10 gallons of leftover paint, stain, and varnish. There is no charge for the pickup service; the cost is covered by the PaintCare fee on sales of new paint. More information can be found at https://www.paintcare.org/states/colorado/.

Or find a year-round PaintCare drop-off site located at a local paint or hardware store. Visit https://www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites/.

When it comes to leftover paint, when in doubt, DON’T throw it out! Keep unwanted paint out of the waste stream and landfills by buying right, storing right, using it up, giving it away, and recycling the rest. For more information, visit www.paintcare.org.

Kevin Lynch is PaintCare’s Colorado Program Manager.

PaintCare is committed to making it easy and convenient for residents and businesses to recycle postconsumer (leftover) paint in states with paint stewardship laws. A nonprofit organization created by paint manufacturers, PaintCare sets up drop-off locations for leftover paint, arranges for recycling and proper disposal, and conducts public education. More than 5 million gallons of paint, stain, and varnish have been managed by PaintCare’s Colorado program since its launch in 2015. For additional information, visit www.paintcare.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeRecyclePaint.