Two months ago, Kessandra Krutsinger sealed Lewis-Palmer’s third consecutive state volleyball championship with a vicious kill. It was symbolic of just how dominant the Rangers were over the past three seasons while compiling a combined record of 86-1.
Krutsinger was among the many stars on last fall’s team. She was part of the Super Six who signed Division I scholarship offers during a festive ceremony four days after the Rangers defeated Niwot in straight sets for the Class 4A state championship.
Krutsinger signed with Southern Mississippi; Taylor Buckley with Central Connecticut State; Adelaide Feek with George Washington; Trinity Jackson with New Orleans; McKenna Sciacca with Northern Colorado; and Riley Putnicki with Maryland Baltimore County.
Jackson transferred in from Iowa prior to her junior year and almost immediately bonded with the team.
“They included me in everything and it was just really easy to be with the girls,” Jackson said. “They took me in and made me feel like I’ve been there forever. I feel like I’ve known these girls for so long.”
Feek joined the Rangers’ program as a sophomore after playing for Middle Park as a freshman. A middle blocker, she quickly positioned herself as a force.
“I wanted to be at the best place and there was no doubt Lewis-Palmer was it,” said Feek, who plans to major in pre-med studies. “After the first game I was part of the team and I knew exactly what we were doing.
“I had played with McKenna for two years in club prior to joining this team. I knew McKenna and I knew Riley from playing against them in club. So coming in was so easy. The upper classmen were so inviting and everyone was so warm.”
Krutsinger attended The Classical Academy though eighth grade before making the switch to Lewis-Palmer. She started on varsity as a freshman, helping the Rangers to a state runner-up trophy.
“I am so glad I moved over here,” said Krutsinger, who plans to study nursing in college. “Playing in this program was great.”
Buckley and Sciacca also played varsity as freshmen and had the chance to compete that season alongside the likes of such upper-class stars like Nicole Mack, Michaela Putnicki, Lydia Bartalo and Elizabeth Reich. The Rangers lost to Cheyenne Mountain in the finals in 2015.
“We came back the next year with the goal of winning state,” said Buckley, who plans to major in sports medicine. “Then we said, ‘Let’s try to win one more.’ And then we kept winning. Then we had three. It turned out we were really good. It’s insane.
“It was like win after win after win. We were always winning. It was incredible. I love this.”
Added Krutsinger: “It just kind of happened. We worked hard for it, but when it was over it was like, ‘Did that just happen?’ I can barely remember our sophomore one.”
Riley Putnicki was also a four-year varsity letter winner. Her older sister, Michaela, was the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in 2016 when the Rangers defeated Holy Family in the finals.
“These girls have always been supportive and encouraging,” said Putnicki, who plans to major in molecular biology and bio chemistry. “They don’t get mad at you and they are always pushing you to get better.
“It’s sad that it’s over, but it was really a special time.”
Winning the state championship last fall was almost secondary to avenging the team’s loss to Chaparral in early September. The rematch took place in the Cheyenne Mountain gymnasium on Oct. 27 with the Rangers defeating the 5A powerhouse in straight sets. Later that day, Lewis-Palmer defeated Valor Christian — the eventual 5A state champion — in straight sets.
“As a team, we knew we were better than we played the first time we played Chaparral,” Feek said. “We were not going to let that define who we are as a team, or ruin what we could do and we knew we wanted to come back with vengeance. We totally did that and showed them who’s boss.”
Rangers’ coach Wade Baxter said this year’s team will not soon be forgotten.
“To see them all blend together and mature into the powerhouse that we were this year was kind of neat. It was special,” he said.
“These girls love being pushed. They love competition.”