Next Friday marks a year since most of the business world in the U.S. (and elsewhere) “officially” shut down due to the coronavirus.
Friday the 13th of March 2020 was the date I walked away from my office, not knowing when or if I’d be able to return.
It’s mind-boggling to think of all that has changed in the last 12 months.
This year has been a paradigm shift for me in ways I haven’t completely come to terms with yet.
While some people still talk about a return to “normal” life, I know there’s no return to where we left off 12 months ago.
For starters, we in the U.S. are more than 500,000 people short of what our population was last year, due to COVID-related deaths.
And, while the deaths have slowed, the virus is still a threat. Despite whatever level of coronavirus fatigue you likely are experiencing at this point in time, we’re not out of the woods yet.
But with the rise of vaccinations worldwide, there is hope that the virus, while still present, won’t be nearly as deadly in the future.
Meanwhile it has touched and altered most every bit of our culture.
Children have become used to remote learning, connected to their teachers and peers through a video screen.
Parents have adapted to being home with their children and finding ways to help them understand lessons and concepts meant to be more interactive.
All manner of workers have learned how to get their jobs done remotely, or through the use personal protection equipment and protocols.
Medical professionals have encountered risk of their own health and safety like none other before, and have gone to great lengths and made personal sacrifices to care for the sick.
Businesses have adapted to repeated shutdowns and new restrictions, and some — including many the beleaguered restaurant and retail industries — have shuttered.
Those are the big changes. Then there are the little things we have accustomed ourselves to.
Think about how much more often you wash your hands or spritz them with hand sanitizer throughout the day now.
How many masks do you own now? I have probably around 10 cloth masks in rotation. Mask washing has become a new chore.
When’s the last time you shook hands with someone?
How often do you conduct business meetings by Zoom or other online platform? And is it getting to you? (Zoom fatigue is a most modern affliction.)
How long has it been since you’ve seen faraway loved ones in person? Or traveled more than 100 miles from home? Or boarded an airplane?
In the “before time,” I took for granted a lot of things — a lot of opportunities that just don’t exist in the same way anymore. For example, being able to visit my parents across the country, or simply enjoy an evening out (a concert!) without fear of exposure to something that could significantly curb my relative good health or even kill me.
I’m continuing on in my current work-from-home, social-distanced lifestyle at least until I’m able to get the vaccine. And I anticipate keeping my caution up and maintaining some of these “new” safety protocols long after that.
It’s undeniable that our culture and our business climate have changed. We have adapted and endured. How will this overall experience, this more than year-long experience in isolation affect us down the line? The answer is uncertain and certainly unclear.
But I know that for me, I appreciate my relationships with friends and family perhaps even more than before. I know myself better than I did before. Life feels more fleeting and precious than before. And I am grateful for it.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.