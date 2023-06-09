Wayne Wetherby ventured around the court at Overland High School on May 13 looking to congratulate players and coaches.

The Discovery Canyon High School boys volleyball team had just won its second consecutive Class 5A state championship, but most on the court didn’t know Wetherby would soon have another title.

Former Discovery Canyon boys volleyball coach Wetherby became a retiree on May 23, shortly after the conclusion of the school year.

“I’ve mostly been doing house and yard work that I haven’t been able to do the past three or four months,” Wetherby said of his life post-volleyball. “While coaching and teaching, I’ve also been finishing up a master’s degree (in forensic psychology from University of North Dakota). I had things around the house that I neglected, so now I’m taking care of that stuff.”

Wetherby, who coached multiple sports including volleyball and track and field in a 32-year span, previously worked as an assistant coach for the women’s volleyball program at Colorado College from 2005-2019.

After a brief hiatus, Wetherby took the helm of the boys volleyball program at Discovery Canyon in 2022.

Despite Wetherby’s extensive background with volleyball, his role with the Thunder offered a new experience.

“For the previous 30 years that I coached volleyball it was all females,” Wetherby said. “On top of that, it had been 15 years since I had head coached a program, so getting back in and trying to set an example for my coaches and to the athletes and showing them how to act and remaining calm and working hard were important. This experience was just as beneficial for me as it was for the players and coaches.”

Wetherby required little time to adapt to boys volleyball as he left one heck of a legacy at Discovery Canyon.

In Wetherby’s first season, the Thunder finished 27-0 and went 19-0 in the Pikes Peak League.

The Thunder not only went undefeated, but they never dropped a set during the 2022 season en route to their first title.

However, the Thunder faced their version of adversity this year when they lost in five sets to Greeley Central on April 14 during the Cheyenne Mountain tournament, which snapped a 40-game win streak.

Discovery Canyon had dropped only two other sets — one to Cherokee Trail on March 18 and another against Bear Creek on April 8 — prior to the loss.

“When we lost that one to Cherokee Trail I could see some of the kids were frustrated,” Wetherby said on March 30. “…To see them respond in a strong way to something they hadn’t experienced [showed] me we have what it takes to achieve our goal.”

The Thunder dropped just five sets the remainder of the year, three of which occurred in the playoffs.

After dropping two sets to Eaglecrest in the semifinals during the state tournament on May 13, Discovery Canyon won 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, to earn their second consecutive title.

“Coach was always calm, especially in that moment,” said Ty Heater, a recent Discovery Canyon graduate and former Thunder boys volleyball player. “He told us we knew we could play better. He was hyping us up and getting us ready for the final game and it worked.”

The Thunder finished the year ranked first in Colorado and 31st in the nation, the lone Colorado team in the top 94.

As Thunder coach, Wetherby went 54-1, had a pair of league and state titles and earned back-to-back coach of the year awards. In 2022, former Discovery Canyon player Josh Livergood won player of the year.

The Thunder had four all-state or honorable mention players this season as Heater, Brady Dastrup, Colton Green and Tyler Sack earned recognition this season.

In 2022, Livergood, Ryan Hansen, Caden Zippwald, earned all-state honors.

“Coach Wetherby was a great coach and he wasn’t the kind of person to yell at us to get a message across,” Heater said. “He’s always focused and always knows what to say and always has the right information to say to every player. We couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”

Despite the smorgasbord of accomplishments and trophies acquired at Discovery Canyon and throughout the years, Wetherby said those pale in comparison to the players and students he’s helped along the way.

“Being able to work with the athletes I have over the past two years has meant a lot to me,” Wetherby said. “Not only were they great athletes and volleyball players but they were great young men and it was just an enjoyable experience to work with them over the past two years. Their families were also awesome which also made the last two years very easy as a coach.”