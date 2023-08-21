When General Palmer started building his railroad south from Denver in 1871, there were only a few communities along the way. As he laid out the railroad, he started towns. One of the ways the new railroad had to make money was to sell lots in the towns they started. The first larger settlement on the way was Colorado City, but they were not going that way. The railroad would build a new town.

The railroad needed stations about every five miles, mainly to stop for coal, water, or merely to pass another train. The main thing trains needed was water, and if they could, they followed rivers and streams.

Colorado had a great natural path for a railroad. The discovery of gold in 1859 started Denver, which sat on several streams, one being Cherry Creek. The Denver and Rio Grande railroad would follow Cherry Creek south. This led to an amazing spot, where there was a little lake, and the start of another stream south. Sedalia, Castle Rock and Larkspur quickly grew into towns as the railroad built. Other little spots like Greenland, Spruce, and Tomah did not. This lake, at a spot called Divide, would be a natural. This spot would be ideal for a railroad station. The next town was Monument, which was already a settlement. The railroad follows Monument Creek and then Fountain Creek to the next established community, Fountain.

Here in Colorado, as with almost all of the states west of the Mississippi, even if you are not familiar with the railroad, history was influenced by building railroads. Out on the plains the towns were more like ten miles apart. If you drive I-70 east from Denver you are following the first railroad to Denver from Kansas, at least as far as Limon. From there you are following the old Rock Island to Colby, Kansas. From there it is other railroads. I bet you never thought about the spacing of towns. There is an exit about nine miles apart all the way east.

Even though almost all of our little railroads are gone, most of our highways originally followed an old railroad line. Down in the Arkansas Vally, one of the new railroads being built in the 1890s named all their towns in alphabetical order. Some are gone, and some changed the name after a while.

Oh, that little spot called Divide, we now know it as Palmer Lake. At one time they even had a place to turn engines around, but the big business, aside from being a resort, was ice!

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at [email protected].