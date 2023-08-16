One destination in Colorado that you should definitely consider visiting is the Colorado National Monument, just outside of Grand Junction. Unfortunately, the name of it doesn’t do it justice, and many may have missed out due to confusion: It is not a single monument dedicated to a person or persons. It is a truly scenic area (32 square miles) of rugged terrain with naturally sculpted canyons, rock formations, and landscapes. Think Garden of the Gods on steroids.

To put it into perspective, according to the National Park Service handout, “… the park is part of the greater Colorado Plateau, which also embraces geologic wonders like the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Arches national parks.”

With comparisons like that, you know your sightseeing efforts will be rewarded. As with most arid western parks, the plant life in the Colorado National Monument has to be hardy as it doesn’t routinely get much water. You will see yucca, some other cacti, pinyon pine, sagebrush, Indian paintbrush, and Utah juniper to name just a few. Wildlife is what you might expect and includes mule deer, bighorn sheep, and mountain lions. If you are lucky, you might get a glimpse of a bobcat.

Whether you are a dedicated backcountry explorer, or just want to drive through and stop at a few places to take in the views, you will be treated to an entertaining experience. For those only wanting to drive through, the road is called Rim Rock Drive and is 23 miles long. There are numerous views or overlooks where you can stop and gaze at the scenery. I suggest entering at the West (Fruita) Entrance, which is about 12 miles from Grand Junction on I-70, and working your way back through to the East Entrance. (The West Entrance is about two miles south of I-70 and is the same exit 19 as for the town of Fruita, which is just to the north.) The Visitor Center is about four miles inside the Monument on Rim Rock Drive once you get going from the West Entrance. Exiting the Monument via the East Entrance will have you about four miles west of Grand Junction via Monument Road.

There are numerous trails to choose from for those want to hike and include easier hikes or more difficult trails to get to the backcountry. The National Park Service handout has trail descriptions, lengths, and one-way average hiking times. For rules regarding pets, bikes, and camping information, see https://www.nps.gov/colm/index.htm for specifics.

You have three basic choices on how to get to Grand Junction. You can head up to Denver and get on I-70 and head west. While interstate all the way, due to traffic around Denver, this is the route I least recommend. Another choice is to head west out of Colorado Springs on Highway 24. Just past Hartsel take Highway 9 north over Hoosier Pass, by Breckenridge, and catch I-70 at Frisco. Make sure you check road conditions, especially I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The third way, which will take longer, is to go down to Canon City and catch Highway 50 west. You will go over Monarch Pass, past Gunnison, Montrose, and then to Grand Junction.

The nice thing about going the Highway 50 route are the sightseeing choices along the way, including the Gunnison/Crested Butte area and/or the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. If you are going directly to Grand Junction to see the Monument, three days is optimal: One day there (not a particularly long driving day), one day touring, and one day back. Add time if you are stopping along the way at Crested Butte, etc.

Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is [email protected].