MONUMENT • The ups and downs experienced during the nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the way businesses and other organizations operate and plan for the future. Local leaders confirm that this rings true in the Tri-Lakes area.
While 2021 was a year for recovery, 2022 may be the year businesses and organizations including law enforcement become better prepared to deal with similar future issues and work to improve quality of life in the Tri-Lakes region.
Businesses in the Monument area, like businesses across the nation, have had a long road to recovery from pandemic’s restrictions and its effects on the economy since COVID erupted in early 2020. However, for many local businesses, recovery during the last 12 months was good, based on sales numbers.
Terri Hayes, president and chief executive officer of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said many of local business owners she’s spoken to not only met their respective 2019 sales figures in the past year, they exceeded them. And while not all businesses didn’t experience that kind of success, the overall recovery shows the community members have returned in earnest to shopping, eating and frequenting services in the region, she said.
“I love how the community continues to support local businesses, knowing they need them now more than ever,” Hayes said.
The year 2021 wasn’t without its particular challenges for businesses. Staffing challenges and supply chain issues were two of the largest obstacles — and continue to be — in many industries. Supplies were often not not available, and even if they were, the cost markups were too great, as was delivery time, Hayes said. Many businesses made do without certain needed items or found substitutes.
Because of staffing issues, several businesses were forced to cut operating hours, which Hayes said many attribute to the enhanced unemployment.
“That might have been true over the summer,” she said. “However, now, we have parents who quit work to stay home with their kids and have still not gone back to work yet because of future uncertainty. Plus, if they do want to work again, there are not enough childcare facilities, as many closed during COVID and have not opened back up again.”
With many on hiatus from work, resulting downtime gave some a chance to reevaluate career goals, switch industries, or return to school or training, temporarily taking them out of the local labor pool.
The bright side, however, is there are many opportunities for advancement for laborers presently, Hayes said. Some businesses are so desperate to hire, they are more willing to train than they would have in the past. Pay rates are steadily raising and attracting workers to different types of jobs, she said.
“When people take better, sometimes newly created positions, they leave substantial holes in the workforce because the position they left is hard to fill,” Hayes said.
While businesses continue to recover, their success directly affects the recently approved sales tax increase approved in November by Monument voters in measure 2F, which provides additional funding to the Monument Police Department as of Jan. 1.
Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway said turnover of department staff has improved already.
“That was one of the big accomplishments last year,” Hemingway said. “Trying to keep the good employees here and hold on to them long enough to justify why we need to give them more money.”
Looking forward, flexibility will continue to be key for almost all businesses. Realistically, business proprietors should consistently be asking themselves if they have a product or service which people need and want, and if not, adjust, Hayes said.
“It is not true for all businesses, ‘Build it and they will come,’” she said. “To be sustainable, you need to have done your homework to stay relevant. Rarely have the successes stayed operating in the exact same way they did 30 years ago. The smart ones fine-tune over the years.”
The Monument Police Department also has to continually reevaluate its strategies, Hemingway said. Building a department infrastructure and elevating policies and processes to be more efficient and seamless will be highly important in 2022, he said, especially now that the department will have the funds to update its technology.
“We will be constantly tweaking the budget and putting our own budget reserves aside so that the department has its own operating fund,” Hemingway said. “So we won’t have to dip into the town’s budget, and the town doesn’t have to dip into ours. The taxpayers were very assertive about that.”
Hayes added she would like to see businesses put an emphasis on creating an emergency fund. Some businesses operate from season-to-season with very little margin, meaning they can be easily derailed by outside forces — such as an extended pandemic or natural disaster, she explained.
The recent fires in Boulder County were a perfect example of this, Hayes said. “Many felt the more urban areas would not burn as easily because there are more hard surfaces and less foliage,” Hayes said. “However, no one can win in 100-mile-per-hour winds, so downtown areas everywhere should be mindful of what could happen and have a plan should this happen to them.”
COVID-affected businesses received some aided from federal funding, but in cases of unxepected situations such as fire, flood or medical emergency that prevent business owners from operating the business, recovery depends on what insurance covers, Hayes said.
For the Tri-Lakes Chamber, top goals for 2022 and beyond include the addition of CEO roundtable events and leadership classes, and working more closely with local teens to help them with career planning and training. Hayes said this is to help fill much-needed jobs down the road and assist those with entrepreneurial mindsets. With a community marketing grant from El Paso County, the chamber will also be expanding its Visitor Center efforts, she said.
For the police department, Chief Hemingway said with the 2F funds the Monument force will be able to have four officers on the road at a time instead of two, and will be able to provide more quality-of-life services, which include crime tracking, analytics and improved communication with other first-response departments.
In addition, the department’s community engagement efforts should ramp up this year with citizen police academies, ride-alongs and events like Coffee with Cops, he said.
Another focus for the police department this year is to collaborate with Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s security resource officers, in the schools working with the SROs or engaging with them more closely so the different departments are working in tandem.
With the expansion of patrol units on the road, Hemingway said he has made it a focus among department commanders to ensure the department isn’t “over policing” the community.
“Obviously, we will be keeping people safe with traffic enforcement, but we want to focus on those quality-of-life issues,” he said.
Hemingway said the department plans to bring in a part-time recruiter for a one-year position to help fill approximately 10 positions in the department.
“We want to focus on minority and diversified recruitment in the ranks of the officer and the detectives,” the chief said. “That will probably be the No. 1 goal.”
