Weeks of rainy weather have not been kind to the dirt roads of the Tri-Lakes area.

Miles of Mt. Herman Road remain closed within Pike National Forest, but there have been issues closer to civilization too — a "huge chasm" at the intersection of Pixie Park and Limestone roads and washed out culverts making it tough for some residents to get out of their driveways.

Those were two issues specifically raised by Red Rocks Ranch-area resident Susan Permut last week.

"It's really dangerous," she said, adding that even where the drainage ditches along the county-maintained roads in the area west of Monument were working as intended, many had become deeper and wider, making the roadways narrower and more dangerous.

"We have a four-wheel drive so we can get out," said Permut. "My husband's Corvette though ... we can't get it out of the garage," she laughs.

County road maintenance did arrive on June 21 and smoothed out several trouble spots, including the chasm on Pixie Park Road, which Permut said she was happy to see.

Bob Goldman has lived around the corner from that intersection for 30 years, and said he's seen heavy rains like this before, just not in recent memory.

""The ditches ... some of them get cut real deep and some of them fill up with sand," Goldman said.

One perennial trouble spot he sees is the corner of Sandstone and Red Rocks Drive, where gravel runoff commonly covers the intersection.

"Wouldn't break my heart if they paved the roads up here," Goldman said.

At the foot of Goldman's driveway, workers for Paul's Asphalt Service of Monument worked on replacing a decades-old culvert that overflowed during the recent rains.

"It's been rainy. We've seen a lot of wash outs, big ruts and holes in a lot of gravel driveways," said Paul Williams, who runs the business with his father.

Jack Ladley, El Paso County Deputy Director of Public Works, cautions county residents living on dirt roads to maintain their culvers, which are the property owner's responsibility.

A culvert replacement can run around $2,500 to $3,000 cautions Williams. He recommends laying a chain through clear culvert pipes and using it to pull an old tire through the pipe to clear it out on occasion.

"While we've had some challenges (in the northern part of the county) it's been relatively minor compared to what we've experienced in the south central part," Ladley said.

The county official says he must ask for much of the county's patience for a few weeks as his staff of 100 focuses heavily on some of the harder-hit downstream portions of the county. Ladley said his staff is still working on opening up roads that were largely destroyed by the regional runoff, like JD Johnson Road near Peyton.

"It's a five-foot deep canyon where a road used to be," he said.