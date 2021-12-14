I’m fortunate to be able to attend conferences and events with some of the best and brightest in the education field in Colorado, and at a recent conference, a particular quote struck me.
“We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm,” said Damian Barr, who continued to say some in the storm are on super-yachts, while some have just one oar.
Amid the exchange of ideas and information, I was left reflecting on that message and how applicable it is to our collective situation. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have each been through significant challenges.
Each of our challenges will look different, yet we are all going through this storm together. While we may arrive at the end of the storm in different positions, we will gain at least one thing by having gone through it. We will each have a minimum of one thing in common, and that is having weathered the same exact storm.
I am hopeful that in our community and beyond we can build on that shared experience to grow together and find new ways to relate to one another. We may never be identical in our ideologies, positions or opinions, but we can use our common ground to build understanding and productive relationships.
At D38, we have big plans for the upcoming year, including engaging the community in our school buildings and beyond, and we will use this mindset to connect with as many community members as possible, from those with students in our district and those who may have few ties to District 38.
It’s important that our entire community can tangibly experience the fantastic work being done in D38, from our main goal of serving every student every day, to our charitable outreach in the community and much more. We seek to take this opportunity to generate increased engagement and buy-in from our community. What this means is that we want to continue to find ways to invite you to be involved in our schools, whether through volunteering, providing feedback, or possibly even applying for our open positions.
While we may be coming from different vantage points — and navigating our respective boats in the same rocky waters — our collective emphasis on a world-class educational system can act as a force multiplier in our work together.
We look forward to presenting you with opportunities and more to work closely with us in the new year. From all of us at D38, have a healthy and safe holiday season.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.