In case you haven’t heard me say it, I will say it again: D38 has the best teaching staff.
I say this respectfully having worked in many schools with lots of different educators. The accomplishments of D38 teachers do speak for themselves. I appreciate the ways they showed up for their students, our families, and each other over these past few weeks. Kitchen tables replaced desks. Computer screens replaced whiteboards. Backyards replaced playgrounds. School looks different, but measurable learning and genuine connection continues.
Brené Brown defines connection as “the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued.” I know D38 teachers connect with their students because I see and hear accounts of it.
One such example follows. On the @humansoflewispalmer Instagram account, a student is spotlighted. She shares, “[My teacher] taught me life lessons, like not giving up. Sometimes the work would get frustrating because I would be bad at it and sometimes I couldn’t get it right. He would always be there to help. He was really supportive. It really made me realize how nice it is to have grown-ups or teachers in your life to look up to.” She finishes with “So, as an aspiring teacher myself, I just want to help other people learn.” One reason our community will make it through this trying time is a direct result of teachers showing up, patiently supporting, sincerely encouraging and inspiring the next generation to take over when the time comes.
Last week was National Teacher Appreciation Week. I invite you to reach out to a teacher you know. Will you join me in thanking and encouraging our teachers? Let’s let them know we see, hear and value them while they continue educating our children under these trying circumstances.
Additionally, will you join me in congratulating the Class of 2020? The loss of their significant events and rites of passage such as yearbook signings, awards ceremonies, prom, senior sunset, and a traditional graduation commencement is no small thing. Any gestures we can offer which show that we see, hear, and value them can strengthen our COVID-stretched community ties and provide needed encouragement. If you don’t know a teacher or graduate personally, you may send your well wishes to info@lewispalmer.org. We will share your kind words appropriately.
We miss our students and know they miss us, too. We found encouragement in the words this fourth-grader sent to her principal, “We are doing OK. I miss class and being at school. My new principal, aka my mom, has taught me a lot but I prefer you as my principal. This new principal gets busy and sometimes burns the pancakes. Shhh, don’t tell her I said that! My PE coach, aka dad, seems to go MIA when it’s time to do math. Even the home mascot Gigi is not obeying the rules. Hope you and your family are doing good. Bye.”
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.