Just when a fella thinks he’s “been around” a bit and has shaken all the juiciest fruit from the local icon-trees, comes another larger-than-life figure residing right in our midst. Exhibit No. 162A comes in the form of almost-neighbor Wayne Baughman, who lives just over the ridge from Gwillimville (aka Searle Ranch) on Stagecoach Road between Roller Coaster and Highway 83.
My fellow Okie (we were both born in Oklahoma City, just a couple of decades apart) is one of the greats of the wrestling world, rising from truly humble beginnings during a very different time in America. “I was adopted, and my family moved to the Caddo-Kiowa reservation when I was 5,” says Wayne, who originally purchased land in the Tri-Lakes area in 1966 (their home was built on the property in 1975). “I was considered a ‘breed’ by the other kids, which was worse than being white or Indian. My mom was one-quarter Osage, and my dad was half Cherokee, but with gray eyes. When we moved back to Oklahoma City, I was a country hick to my schoolmates. There were a lot of fights, and I got pretty good at defending myself.”
Bigger than the other kids his age, Wayne fought his way through social and attitudinal challenges . “I didn’t know when to shut up, and learned a lot of things the hard way back then” to excel at sports in high school, he said. His wrestling career began as what appeared to be an accidental consequence of Wayne’s confrontational nature.
“I’ve come to believe that there are no accidents or coincidences in life, though,” Wayne explains. “I had a pretty serious run-in with a guy on the basketball court, and my coach told me ‘If you think you’re that tough, go out for wrestling.’ And I did, in spite of a coach who didn’t want me there. My football coach required us to play a sport every season if we wanted to be on the football team, otherwise I would’ve just sat out the winter season.
“I was a bit slow and clumsy as athletes go, but big and strong and in better shape than most of the guys. My wrestling coach saw something there, and drilled into me the idea of accentuating the positive. ‘Let’s compensate for your lack of balance with stance and control.’ He challenged me … ‘How good do you want to be?’ I decided not to take shortcuts in sports, and was able to apply this challenge to every area of life.”
A third-place state tournament finish in his senior year earned Wayne a scholarship to wrestle at the University of Oklahoma, though playing football for the Sooners was his true sports dream. “The athletic guidance counselor Port Robertson shut that down right away, reminding me that I had been brought to OU to wrestle. I got to compete under coach Tommy Evans, one of my heroes and a legend in wrestling circles.”
Wayne took 2nd in the NCAA tournament as a sophomore, then won the national championship as a junior in the 191-pound division. “I literally choked in my senior year tournament match against a wrestler from Michigan, with our team championship being the only thing saving me from utter devastation,” Wayne admits. “I had planned to leave wrestling at that point and go into the Air Force to be a pilot, but the head of the ROTC attachment at OU introduced me to Greco-Roman wrestling, encouraged me to stay in the game, and opened the door for everything that followed.”
A graduate of Oklahoma’s class of 1963, the ride was just beginning for Wayne at that point. His list of accomplishments as a wrestler, coach and ambassador for the sport of wrestling is beyond extensive. In 25 national championship bouts he recorded 16 first-place finishes, seven seconds and two thirds. He wrestled on three Olympic teams and eight World Championship teams, and is the only national champion at the NCAA tournament and Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Sambo (Russian) styles.
The above is just the tip of the resumé-iceberg … add to this Wayne’s years as chief of sports then head coach at the Air Force Academy, his stint as Director of Operations for the World Cycling Championships in Colorado Springs in 1986, and his post-wrestling exploits as a skier, mountain climber and tri-athlete, and you’ve definitely got something to write home (or a newspaper column) about.
“I’ve been truly blessed,” Wayne says. “Wrestling was my passport, literally, to see the world and meet people and get involved with things that I never imagined getting to do. I’ve been married to the same woman for over 60 years [he and Oklahoma native Betty Petree were married at ages 17 and 15, respectively … no jokes about “the Okie way,” please], lived in house that Betty designed for 45 years, and it’s been a great life.”
And there you have it: another remarkable Tri-Lakes story right under our noses, comfortably nestled in the forestland near Fox Run Park (thanks to Frances Machovina for the tip). Merry Christmas, friends and neighbors!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.