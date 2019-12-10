We’re looking to make some improvements in the content and design of The Tribune. Our process includes gathering information from many sources including — and especially — readers.
Before we make any decisions on updates, we’d like to benefit from your feedback, Tribune readers.
The late Steve Buttry, who held the self-given title of Digital Transformation Editor for Digital First Media when I was a new editor at the Bennington Banner in Vermont in 2015, said in a blog post outlining advice for new editors, “A good editor listens to the staff and to the community. You don’t necessarily follow all the advice you hear or act on all the complaints you hear (or bask in the praise), but you need to hear what the community and the staff are saying. ... You need to know what the community thinks of your content. ... You need to know what your community is laughing at and angry about.”
I wholeheartedly agree.
This newspaper does not exist in a vacuum. It’s intended to be a reflection of your community.
I do get a good amount of feedback via phone calls, emails, and letters to the editor (though not many come to The Tribune, for some reason). While the feedback I do get is not always of the positive variety, I appreciate it.
But, of course, I recognize that not everyone has the time to reach out on a personal level. And so our staff and leadership have come up with an online survey that will take just a few minutes to complete. The benefit for you, other than having input in this paper’s future, is the possibility of winning a $250 or $50 King Soopers gift card.
Want to see more preps sports coverage? Coverage of Palmer Lake? A different sort of columnist? More school news? Something else entirely? Is there a question you’ve been burning to ask? We want to know!
Please visit surveymonkey.com/r/2W2KT99 and take this short survey.
Thank you for helping us build a stronger Tribune.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.