The Feb. 9 Paws for Love canine adoption/fundraiser proved that community and man’s best friend have a doggone good time together.
Held at Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery in Monument, the open-house event saw about 100 dogs and their owners celebrate Valentine’s Day by helping local rescue animals find a forever home and supporting the all-volunteer Paws N Hooves and the Black Forest Animal Sanctuary.
Dogs of all breeds and color, shapes and sizes and their owners/handlers, some from as far as Loveland, attended the three-hour event that included treats, and wash and dry facilities guaranteed to please all canine enthusiasts.
Wag N’ Wash Monument Owner Julie Carros said Colorado is a dog-friendly state and that she hoped for a good community turnout. The facility, which opened its doors in March 2018, saw citizens from throughout the city. “This is our first-ever event to raise money for Paws N Hooves, and we hope to wash at least 100 dogs so we donate $500 to the facility,” Carros said.
“To help celebrate Valentine’s Day we thought it would be fun to have a doggie kissing booth, which probably is the most popular activity because dogs and kids go together.”
Indeed, the $1 doggie kissing booth proved an event favorite, particularly with Monument residents Jackson Sandy, 8, and his brother, Dean, 5. The brothers planted a kiss on Fox 21 News Weather Dog Chester, who at first, refused to leave the boys’ side.
The boys’ mom, Erin, said the experience provided an emotional outlet for her family. “We fostered a dog that had to go back and now our house is empty. So, we thought we would visit with the dogs that are here today,” Erin said as her son’s showered attention on the personable canine celebrity.
Chester’s handler and Fox 21 News Meteorologist Maddie Kirker described the golden retriever as a people-dog who soaks up attention like a sponge. “Chester loves being around kids almost as much as he does eating,” Kirker said, laughing.
Monument resident Simone Windeler took advantage of the facility’s grooming area to give her Dalmation, Gator, a much needed bath, she said. “I recently returned home from vacation only to discover Gator smelled gamey and needed washing,” said Windeler as she dried her canine with a large towel.
Girl Scout Troop 45257 couldn’t resist taking advantage of the opportunity to help out. Abby Meggett, 9, volunteered to sell cookies because, “I want to help raise money for Paws N Hooves and have a good time.”
For the dogs’ enjoyment, Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery provided an assortment of fresh-baked doggie treats, full-service grooming, natural food, play toys, self-wash facilities, supplements and Valentine cookies.
Wag N’ Wash stores support local nonprofits that share in the mission of enhancing the quality of life for companion pets and guardians. Last year, Wag N’ Wash stores donated more than $30,000 worth of gourmet biscuits, all-natural pet food, free washes and merchandise, and monetary donations back to their communities.
“Wag N’ Wash, a full-line specialty retail destination for cats and dogs, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other,” said Public Relations Associate Katie Gibbons.
General Manager Alex Culberton said these events demonstrate how supporting such causes can bring a community together. “These events show the public what happens when caring folks get together to support these creatures,” Culbertson said.
Proceeds earned from the kissing booth and Valentine’s Day cookies, and $5 from every self-wash will go toward Paws N Hooves. To learn more, visit wagnwash.com.