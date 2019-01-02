Voters, now’s the time to vote for your favorites throughout El Paso County as part of The Gazette’s 2019 Best of the Springs contest.
This year’s 25th campaign anniversary offers 299 categories under six main themes, which have been revamped and streamlined: Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Family & Health, Food & Drink, Services & Professionals and Shopping.
The voting period opens Friday and runs through Feb. 17, offering residents the chance to support their favorite places, services and people in the Pikes Peak region.
Each category includes 10 nominations — vote for your favorites! You may vote one time in each category each day during the open voting period. Visit gazette.com/bestof to cast your votes for 2019 and to see past winners.
In April, the campaign will culminate with a celebratory “silver anniversary” party which will reveal the final contest results and launch the Best of the Springs magazine.