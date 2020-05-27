The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications are due by June 12.
The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one at-large El Paso County member with an interest in the mission and goals of the ITC.
The mission of the committee is to focus on the future of county government, to offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible manner, to identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide, and to use a data-driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the county.
The ITC shall be composed of nine voting members representing a cross-section of the community who have a working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes.
Board meetings will be scheduled following the appointment of new members.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.