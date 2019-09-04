The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to fill an open position on the El Paso County Noxious Weed Advisory Commission. Applications are due by Sept. 12.
The Noxious Weed Advisory Commission develops and reviews an action plan for the integrated management of state-mandated weeds; designates additional weeds that are or have the potential for becoming problematic in the county; and recommends to the BOCC that identified individual landowners be required to submit their management strategies to control targeted plants to the El Paso County Environmental Division. As established by Colorado Noxious Weed Act, Colorado Revised Statute (C.R.S)35-5.5-101, et seq., to be eligible to serve on the Noxious Weed Advisory Commission, a citizen must meet all three requirements listed below.
Be a resident of unincorporated El Paso County;
Be a resident of El Paso County for a least one year; and
Own 40 acres of land or more.
Additionally, the Commission serves to educate the public by speaking to groups and homeowner associations and by displaying educational materials at community events.
The Commission meets annually at the Environmental Division Office, 3255 Akers Drive, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO
80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.