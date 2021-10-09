Monument has joined the Special Olympics Colorado community.
To better serve the Special Olympics athletes in northern Colorado Springs through the Tri-Lakes area, a new team has been established in Monument to join the Southeast region of Special Olympics Colorado, called the Monument Warriors.
As a parent of eight children — two with special needs — Lisa Glen of Monument realized how logistically difficult it was to have her kids involved with the Special Olympics. She soon set out to form the Monument Warriors to offer a team to athletes in northern El Paso County.
Presently, there are 30 different sports teams in Special Olympics Colorado. The Monument Warriors has kicked off its inaugural season with four seasonal teams.
Four weeks ago, the Warriors launched a bowling team for the fall. Its basketball teams will start in the winter, track and field in the spring, and cycling next summer.
Glen said the goal is to build up these four teams and branch out into additional sports as the needs grow.
There are 27 athletes on the Warriors’ bowling team, ages 7 through 35.
Initially, to find interested athletes, Glen turned to the Down Syndrome Mother’s page on Facebook which she belongs to, being the mother of a Down Syndrome child herself. She received a huge response from that community when she asked if there was interest in starting a team like the Warriors.
In addition, Glen approached the Lewis-Palmer School District 38. She reached out to its special services office and executive director of student services Rick Frampton. She said Frampton put the word out to the roster of special education case managers throughout D-38.
Other Special Olympics Colorado coaches in the Southeast region with athletes who resided in northern El Paso County directed those families to the Warriors as well.
In lieu of funding, Special Olympics Colorado provides some seed money in the form of grants for start-up teams like the Warriors. However, the individual teams are required to do fundraising and find sponsorships for their organizations.
“We are in the weeds of doing that right now,” Glen said. “We have joined the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and many of their members have been very helpful with giving guidance with the experience in fundraising.”
Glen said her role with the team is a skill set she’s not yet developed. She and her husband both served in the Army for a collective 50 years. She served as a helicopter pilot.
The Monument Warriors haven’t thus far had a problem finding volunteers. At first, Glen had three or four family members and friends assisting the team, but the bowling team now has “been very blessed” to have several cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy, where the Warriors bowling team practices, helping out. Many of the cadets come from the academy’s men’s lacrosse team.
“They’ve added a dimension of fun and encouragement to our practices,” Glen said.
Glen is not only coordinator of the teams but she has also doubled as the bowling coach. As the team continues to develop, Glen said it is in need of committed coaches to participate in the upcoming seasonal sports.
“To really figure out facilities and rentals, I need coaches who are committed so I know when they are available and can establish team practices and schedules,” Glen said. “Basketball would be more helping individuals who need assistance and develop drills, practices and education on how to play the game.”
With Special Olympics teams, each sport has different age levels, although that isn’t as important in bowling. Glen said the Warriors are looking to create a unified team, which consists of athletes with intellectual and possibly physical disabilities, and some without. Soon she is meeting with persons from Palmer Ridge High School interested in establishing a unified team, which the high school once had in the past.
Having a unified team at Palmer Ridge and traditional teams within the Warriors program is the hope Glen carries and works toward for the new team’s future.
“Our dream is to give all our athletes the confidence and joy in their own abilities and excitement about the programs, but also a sense of inclusion in our greater community,” Glen said.
A website for the Warriors has been established through the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Team info can also be found on its Facebook page by searching Monument Warriors SoCo Special Olympics. Queries can also be sent to MonumentWarriors@gmail.com.