The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Road Impact Fee Advisory Committee. Applications are due by Dec. 13.
The committee was created by the county’s Planning and Community Development Department and Department of Public Works to provide recommendations to the commissioners on the implementation of the unincorporated county-wide road impact fee program, in compliance with local, state, and federal laws.
The committee consists of nine members. Membership is comprised of the following groups: three members of the development community, three county staff members, one representative of the Colorado Springs Housing and Building Association, and two citizens-at-large. Terms are for three years and are limited to two full consecutive terms.
The committee is seeking one development community representative to represent the development community and own property or represent a party who owns property that is subject to the fee program.
The board meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Pikes Peak meeting room.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.