I recently began taking early morning walks at the Monument Cemetery. It is a quiet, serene place resplendent with huge containers of breathtaking flowers.
My son, Colin Peter, was born on Nov. 14, 1972, in Geneva, Switzerland. He was laid to rest on April 5, 2005, at the town cemetery during an unexpected spring snow storm. A single bagpiper, from nearby Palmer Lake, led the mourners to their cars playing a haunting rendition of "Amazing Grace."
Each day that first year I would visit Colin’s grave — the last place he was on this Earth. My husband, Paul, and I planted grass seed over the scar of barren earth. We attempted to plant pansies (the symbol of remembrance) to no avail. At that time, the grounds were full of mounds of dirt unearthed by voles and weeds galore.
Yet, this very morning I was pleased to meet Kellyn, Taylor and Micah — three delightful young adults who now lovingly care for this transformed sacred place. The town made the cemetery a priority several years ago. The efforts certainly are noticed and deeply appreciated by the families of those interred here.
A few days ago I brought my 5-year-old Westie, Mr. Finn, along for an early walk. He was delighted to frolic on the lush grass and even chased a few rabbits. We stayed on the perimeter pathway. Only once did we veer off course to walk to Colin’s grave to pray and to bring a pot of fall mums. Subsequently, with each loop of our hour-long walk Finn would charge ahead to lie quietly on the grass next to the flowers. He did this not once but six times! I truly felt as if Finnegan was acting as Colin’s guardian angel that day and vice versa.
If you ever want to explore an amazing sojourn through Monument town history from the early 1800s to this very day, please take a moment of your busy life to pause and spend a quiet moment here.
I asked Kellyn why the American and the POW/MIA flags were flying at half-staff. She solemnly replied that a local young man had lost his life this very week while serving in Afghanistan.
The cemetery is located one-quarter mile north of Highway 105 on Beacon Lite Road. Please stop and honor all these beloved souls. There is no need to wait for Veteran’s or Memorial Day.
Before I left the cemetery today I passed a kind woman walking her dog. We greeted each other and she said, “ Aren’t they pleased that we came to visit?”
Kerry Harrigan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Upon graduation from Saint John’s University with a B.S. in education, she married Army Lt. Paul Baerman. For more than 26 years she lived as a military wife and mother in a myriad of assignments all over the world. Upon her husband’s retirement from the military, she relocated to Colorado. Kerry's life is spent volunteering in her church and the community. Her greatest joys are all the children in her life, from her own children and grandchildren to all the children of the community.