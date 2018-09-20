We are down to the wire on the 2018 midterm election season and the opinions are flying.
We’ve been hearing from you, readers, on whom and what you would like to support with your vote this fall, and we want to give you a chance to be heard by your friends, neighbors and colleagues.
On Oct. 17 and 24, we will publish your political letters to the editor in regards to the 2018 midterm elections.
This is your chance to publicly endorse federal, state and local candidates, present arguments for your favorite amendments and local initiatives, and tell us how, why and for whom you are voting this fall.
We will do our best to run a healthy balance of letters for candidates and ballot items, to ensure fairness as much as possible. We will dedicate at least an entire page to this endeavor in the Oct. 17 and 24 issues. If there is an overwhelming response, we will overflow the submissions to the Oct. 31 issues as needed.
To be considered for the Oct. 17 issue, letters must be submitted by noon on Oct. 9. To be considered for the Oct. 24 issue, letters must be submitted by noon on Oct. 16.
I know this goes without saying, but I must say it anyways: please keep your letters civilized and stick to the facts. Name calling, prejudiced statements and crude language will not be tolerated.
Political letter to the editor guidelines:
• Keep letters to fewer than 300 words. Note: We do normally accept letters up to 500 words, but we want to be able to accommodate as many midterm election letters as possible, so please keep these to 300 or fewer words.
• Include your first and last name.
• Include your town or city/neighborhood name.
• You are welcome to include a letter headline, though it is not required.
No letters from anonymous authors or those using pen names will be considered. The Tribune reserves the right to edit submissions for length, taste and clarity. Letters to the editor submitted regarding topics outside of the 2018 midterm elections will potentially be held until after the political season, depending on space availability.
Please send letters by email, unless impossible, to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com. If snail mail is your only option, please send to Pikes Peak Newspapers, ATTN: Hannah Blick, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
I will do my absolute best to respond to each letter submitted in a timely manner, but please understand if you do not hear back from me immediately.
Thank you for making the time to send us your letters this election season. I am really looking forward to reading them.
There are a number of important seats and issues up for our votes this fall, and I encourage all of you to study the facts, write and read letters, engage in discussion with your neighbors and most importantly, show up and vote in the 2018 midterm elections.
Our votes will help determine the next Colorado governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general, not to mention who will sit in the U.S. House District 5 and several state senate and house seats. Locally, we have county commissioner, assessor, clerk, treasurer, and sheriff seats up for vote.
Your ballot will also contain questions referred by the state legislature and amendments, proposals and initiatives referred to the ballot by voter petitions, addressing topics like education funding and oil and gas development.
Remember, this election season, our voices matter in determining the future of our community, state and nation.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes region. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.