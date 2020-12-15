Despite early, pandemic-related signs of a steep drop-off, Pikes Peak Highway visitation rebounded this fall to close the gap on recent record years.
In April, following COVID-19 lockdown orders in Colorado and across the country, the road on America’s Mountain attracted only a fifth of the visitors counted during the same month in 2019 — a downward trend that continued into early summer.
“We were projecting, geez, we’d be happy to hit 50% visitation,” said Jack Glavan, manager of the city of Colorado Springs enterprise running commercial operations on the peak.
But as restrictions loosened and mild weather prevailed, lines at the highway’s toll gate lengthened. Never have numbers been greater in September, October and November, with the three months combining for 153,538 visitors. That was up 25% from the same period last year.
Overall for 2020, Glavan expects visitation to be down 15% from 2019, when 592,569 were counted. The record tally stands at 597,233 from 2018, when all travelers turned to the highway as The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway closed for construction.
Glavan considered himself “very pleased” with this year’s turnout. Highway tolls account for more than 60% of the enterprise’s budget and are critical to funding ongoing construction on the summit complex.
The project is slated to finish next summer to the tune of between $60 million and $65 million, Glavan said.
