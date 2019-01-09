Professional fine art photographer Wendy Gedack will host a Judge’s Seminar for the 2019 Visions of Light Photographic Exhibition from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 28, taking photographers through “Exploring Colorado’s Fall Landscapes.”
She will be talking to photographers about the best places to photograph fall color in Colorado, how to find peak fall color, and creative techniques such as shooting panoramas, sunbursts and panning.
The seminar is available for $30 through the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts at trilakesarts.org. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.
Gedack will judge the 2019 Visions of Light Photographic Exhibition, which will hold its free opening reception from 6-8 p.m. March 1, and runs through April 26 at the Tri-Lakes Art Center, 304 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake.
Gedack is a nature and landscape photographer living in Colorado Springs. Her keen eye for photography can be visualized through her ability to capture light and depth, drama and character of a scene, that was born out of a deep appreciation and desire to be surrounded by nature. Photography became an early passion, revealed by her desire to capture a glimpse of the vast landscape.
Her daily inspiration comes from the magnificence that surrounds her in Colorado. She is often amazed by the grandeur of the Rocky Mountain landscape each time she ventures out or returns to a location; whether it be the changing seasons, time of the day, or the fog lurking over the terrain, she notices something unique and original.
Photographs portray a lasting connection with the natural elements, lighting, emotion, and events in time. Gedack uses the tools of photography that are crafted in composition and style to create images that awaken the senses to the beauty of visual arts.
The 2019 Visions of Light Photography Exhibition, a juried show, is sponsored by the Palmer Divide Photography Group and the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts and is free to attend.
The mission of Visions of Light Show is to challenge photographers to go beyond producing a technically correct photographic image and demonstrate their use and control of light to help define the subject. The light can be natural or artificial; or a combination that enhances the impact, drama, emotion, and message of the image. The underlying theme is the vision, interpretation and use of light.
The Call to Artists for the show will be open through Monday. For entry information, visit trilakesarts.org or pdphotographers.com.