COMMERCE CITY — Carlos Vela and Los Angeles FC have been on a historic run in the 2019 Major League Soccer season.
Vela leads the league with 30 goals, two more than soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season total. Vela, who captains and plays winger, will tie the single-season MLS record with one more score. On Wednesday, LAFC clinched the Supporters’ Shield (best regular-season record) with two matches still remaining. Their goal differential of 46 is more than double the second-best mark.
LAFC has only four losses in 32 matches this year, and one of those came against the Colorado Rapids. That victory was the apex of an up-and-down season for the Rapids, and the linchpin of the 1-0 win was Sam Vines.
Vines, 20, was born and raised in Colorado Springs and has catapulted his career from promising prospect to MLS starter.
On June 28, with only seven starts to his name, Vines was tasked with defending the league’s best.
“Obviously, we knew that Vela was their danger man,” said center-back Tommy Smith, who defends alongside the left-back Vines. “He’s scored so many goals this season. Vines — he knew he was up for a tough match.”
Vines thrived in the limelight. Whenever Vela moved the ball along the right sideline, it was the proverbial unstoppable-force-meets-an-immovable-object scenario. Twice, Vela nearly got the best of him. Vela had the edge on flick-pass into the 18-yard box, but Vines stayed on him and dispossessed Vela as the ball landed. Early in the second half, Vela bested him off the dribble along the goal line inside the penalty area, but Vines recovered just in time for a slide tackle to send the ball out of bounds.
“For a young player to do that, it can sometimes be a bit overwhelming to see a player of that stature,” Smith said, “but he took it all in stride and limited him to very few opportunities in that game.”
Vines was named to the MLS Team of the Week for the performance. Not that he’s ungrateful for the recognition, but the 20-year-old who’s now started 21 games at left-back wants the LAFC result to be a blip in his career, not a career-defining moment. “It’s just an accolade for one game,” Vines said. “It’s a long season.”
Fifteen years before disrupting a $4.5 million goal-scoring machine for one night, Vines was a 5-year-old boy beginning his soccer career in recreational games at Cottonwood Creek Park in northern Colorado Springs. A few years later, he joined the more competitive scene with Pride Soccer Club.
“I just love playing,” Vines said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved to do it. I played other sports throughout school, but at the end of the day, I loved soccer so much.”
Soccer started getting serious for Vines in the years that followed. At age 13, the U.S. Youth National Team and the Rapids came calling.
Brian Crookham, Rapids senior director of soccer development and general manager for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, said Vines was on the Rapids’ radar for a couple of years.
Crookham said there is projection involved in the physical and technical aspects of soccer, but with prospects that young (“pre-maturation”), they have to have passion for the sport to be considered.
“When we look at a player like Sammy, we know he’s at every extra session,” Crookham said. “He’s doing extra things on his own, and not because the club or his parents are driving him to do that, because he truly wants to be on the field. He’s one of those gym rats. You turn around at every event, and he’s there.”
Vines quickly went from the under-14 team in the Rapids’ development academy to U-16s — playing with guys two and three years older than him. He attended Pine Creek High School as a freshman and sophomore but was homeschooled his final two years.
“I was driving to Denver every day, so I didn’t really have time,” Vines said, adding, “It’s hard to keep up with friends when all of them are throwing parties on Friday and Saturday nights, and you have games and you have training sessions. It’s not that easy. But for me, I don’t really party or do anything like that, so I wasn’t missing out on too much.”
A few years in, however, following some injuries and needed growth, Vines was left off the U.S. team. Crookham said there were about six months “when he wasn’t on top of his game.”
“That was probably a shock to the system, but it also wasn’t a deterrent to him, it was a challenge to him,” Crookham said.
On Feb. 23, 2018, Vines signed a three-year homegrown contract with the Rapids. At 18, he was the youngest player ever to sign with the professional soccer club.
“I had too many messages to count,” Vines said. “I had so many friends and family contacting me, saying ‘congrats.’ My mom and dad were so happy. They’ve supported me this whole time.”
Vines was sent out on loan to the Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League last season, getting 29 games of seasoning in a professional environment.
He started 2019 as an unused sub for the first six games, but an injury to Deklan Wynne opened the door for Vines to get a chance against DC United on April 13. He’s played in all but two games since.
“Everything that Sammy’s done has been based on somebody giving him an opportunity, and then him seizing the opportunity,” Crookham said.
Despite this being his first full season as a regular in the MLS, Vines has worldly ambitions for his career. The Arsenal supporter who enjoys studying the world’s top left-backs, like Marcelo (Real Madrid) and David Alaba (Bayern Munich), hasn’t been halted yet in his aspirations.
“I want to end up in Europe somewhere, try to play in one of the top-five leagues in the world,” Vines said. “Hopefully one day I can do that. But for now, just play as many games as I can here.”
In the 2019 regular season, there’s just one match left: a rematch with LAFC.