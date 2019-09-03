The Flying Horse community will host its third annual VIN Festival Sept. 15 in celebration of vino and beer, complete with tastings, food trucks, vendors and live entertainment.
This year’s event, “A Celebration of Fine Wine & Craft Beers,” is Flying Horse’s largest affair of the year. With between 300 to 500 expected to attend, guests are invited to spend the afternoon sipping their way through a variety of fine wines and craft beers while trying out eats from four food trucks and shopping artisan vendors all while grooving to the contemporary jazz tunes of Colorado-based band Dotsero in the courtyard.
They’ll also be treated to a Flying Horse festival glass and tote.
The festival began three years ago as a way to spotlight The Club at Flying Horse, its steakhouse and its world-class wine and beverage offerings, said Kevin Anderson, the club’s food and beverage director and sommelier.
“We noticed that the north side of town was under-recognized, and Flying Horse is a premier high-end dining and beverage option here,” Anderson said. The festival also gives the public an “awesome experience,” he said.
The festival will feature more than 160 wines and around 40 craft beers — many from Colorado, including from Pikes Peak Brewing Co. in Monument.
Guests may purchase featured wines and beers through The Club at Flying Horse’s partner, Newton Wine and Spirits.
Proceeds benefit the Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Colorado firefighters, their families and communities.
Additionally, a Pappy Van Winkle 15-year bourbon will be up for auction, with proceeds going to the CPFFF.
He invites attendees to come with an open mind.
“You may hate rosé, but give rosé another try. You may think you’re over chardonnay, but come taste more chardonnay. You may not like cabernet and prefer a pinot noir or a sauvignon blanc, but taste another cabernet.”
The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point (80921). Advance tickets are $68 at tinyurl.com/y528fhqg, and $78 at the gate.