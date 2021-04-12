PALMER LAKE • On March 29, Vietnam War Veterans Day was commemorated with a ceremony at Palmer Lake.
The day marks 48 years since March 29, 1973 —the day U.S. troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil. It is also the date President Richar Nixon chose for the first Vietnam Veterans Day in 1974.
For their sacrifice and service to our country, the National Vietnam War Veterans Day thanks and honors our nation’s Vietnam veterans who were not properly welcomed home.
The American Legion Post 9-11 held the ceremony at the MSG William J. Crawford memorial in Palmer Lake. There were several Vietnam veterans in attendance, along with VFW Post 7829 members and Auxiliary members, Monument Mayor Don Wilson, and Palmer Lake Mayor Bill Bass.
The speech was informative, given by the Sr. Vice Commander of American Legion Post 9-11, Robert Lynn.
Vietnam veterans were given the chance to share words. A few did.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website.