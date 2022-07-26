MONUMENT • A group of young, local musicians are once again looking to bring funds and awareness to a partnership devoted to suicide prevention.
For a second consecutive year, VHS, a band from Monument, performs a benefit concert for the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership. VHS Fest 2022 will be 6-10 p.m. Aug. 6 in Limbach Park. While admission is free, a representative from PPSP will be on hand for the event collecting cash donations. In addition, signs with a QR code will be posted around the park from which patrons would be able to make donations from their PayPal or Venmo accounts.
There will also be a raffle for an electric guitar and amplifier starter pack, and food vendors including Mile High BBQ and Rizuto’s Ice Cream are also scheduled to be on hand.
Last August, the first time the band performed as a benefit to PPSP, the event was able to raise $1,500 for the partnership. While the blues-rock band is a mere couple of years into its history, members knew they wanted to do something to help the community, which prompted them to reach out to the prevention partnership.
VHS drummer Garret Vliet, 19, said after losing a friend to suicide it “hit home” when his band decided to help raise awareness and funds for a partnership aimed to help those with mental health issues.
“It’s a big problem,” Vliet said. “There’s a lot of things young people are facing today that they weren’t having to 20 years ago.”
PPSPP program coordinator Caitlin Caviness said last year’s event was fun and served as a great fundraiser for the nonprofit organization. She told the band if they had any interest in hosting another concert event, PPSPP would be honored to be a part of it.
“We are very grateful that they decided to host another, hopefully even bigger, concert this year,” Caviness said.
Vliet and VHS guitar player Mason Huddleston formed a small two-man group in high school, where they met in the theatre department. Later, Vliet began another musical venture with now lead guitarist Wyatt Stoddard. Eventually, Vliet, Huddlestone and Stoddard formed VHS. They were later joined by bass guitar player Bradley Larson, who grew up around Stoddard.
Caviness said it’s exciting to see young people like VHS’ members get involved with mental health awareness for many reasons.
“I believe the more we talk about mental health and suicide prevention, the more we can reduce that stigma of accessing care,” she said. “We need to male talking about suicide as comfrtable as talking about any other health problem.
“Unfortunately, El Paso County has historically led the State of Colorado in suicide rates. This is something that’s happening in our community, and I think it’s very easy to feel helpless about what to do.”
VHS is a great example of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership’s hastag #ItStartsWithMe, Caviness said, believing suicide prevention is everyone’s business.
“You don’t have to be a mental health professional to help raise money, get trained in basic suicide prevention or just be a kind and empathetic human,” Caviness said. “We also know that mental health among teens and kids hasn’t always been at the forefront of our conversations or priorities. I’m so glad that there’s a shift happening right now where kids and teens are being encouraged to talk about how they feel and ask for help when they need it.”
There are several resources provided by PPSP, including free therapy services. The nonprofit’s staff and volunteers truly care about helping any way they can, Caviness said. Accessing mental health services can feel scary and confusing, she said.
“I think sometimes people want help, but just don’t know where to go or where to start,” Caviness said. “Our doors are always open, and even if we can’t provide a service for someone, we have a wealth of knowledge about resources within our community and are able to get people connected to the services they need.”
For more information about the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, visit PikesPeakSuicidePrevention.org.