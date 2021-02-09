Less than a month after my November column about chocolate-covered cherries hit the streets, I was besieged with requests to further address this topic for Valentine’s Day aficionados.
What happened is that my March 2020 column inspired a November sequel that saw continued interest in these tasty tongue-teasers with readers sharing personal anecdotes about how their lives revolve around these sticky sweet treats. However, I never thought this topic would go the distance.
In her Nov. 23 email to me, Sally Metzger said she had been zooming with friends and found a CVS store that carried chocolate-covered cherries. Metzger visited the CVS website only to learn the box of mixed chocolates advertised were not the same chocolate-covered cherries we had discussed.
“But, right next to it was an ad for the attached product — do you suppose we’re going to have to order this to try and come close to what we’re looking for? I fear not, but thought you’d get as a kick out of it and I did,” Metzger wrote.
A few days later I visited CVS to research this topic. I began to peruse the candy selections when I struck up a conversation with an elderly woman. After a few minutes I asked her what she liked best about Valentine’s Day. Without batting an eyelash, she replied, “The day after, because that’s when all the chocolate goes on sale.”
Her comeback caught me off guard. That’s when I asked if she thought the candy prices were a steal. Then she added, “Speaking of steal, did you hear about the candy thief? He smiled on the way to jail because the judge sentenced him to life behind chocolate bars. However, he broke out of jail because he had a few ‘Twix’ up his sleeve.” I shook my head and smiled.
By now I could see the woman was on fire with her performance and of making yours truly the target of her comedic wit. So, I played along. “I bought my wife a dog for Valentine’s Day to prove my feelings for her are more than puppy love,” I said. The woman didn’t skip a beat. “See, Valentine’s Day proves that love comes at a cost,” she replied.
I laughed loudly. “Life’s rule of thumb is to not bite more than you can chew unless it is chocolate,” she added as she studied a bag of miniature chocolate bars. Well, who can argue with that?
She continued to peruse the shelves. “I should visit the Colorado Springs Airport. They sell ‘Plane’ chocolate there,’” she said, letting go a muffled laugh. That’s when I compared myself to a monkey’s favorite cookie — a chocolate chimp. This woman was good. I mean, REAL GOOD. I even asked if she would consider ghosting my column. She smiled.
“Have you seen all the ‘Star Wars’ films?” she asked. “Yes, I have. Why?” I replied. “Then you know if Chewbacca gets chocolate stuck in his hair he’s called a chocolate chip wookie?” she said.
Clearly, I was no match for this comic genius and threw in the white towel. I wished the woman a good day and left the building. During the drive home I realized I left the store without completing my search for chocolate-covered cherries. Sigh! I see writing a fourth installment in my near future.
