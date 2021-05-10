Vail Resorts is celebrating Military Appreciation Month by claiming the industry’s best deal for skiers and snowboarders of the armed forces.
The Epic Military Pass is back and at a new, reduced rate: $135 for active and retired service members. The same price goes for dependents of those men and women looking to enjoy the 2021-’22 season at Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte.
That price is down from its previous point of $169 — in line with Vail Resorts’ 20% cuts to other passes for the upcoming season.
For veterans and dependents interested in full access to Keystone and half-price tickets at Breckenridge, the Liberty Pass is $239. For veterans wanting the same resort benefits as active and retired military, the Epic Military Pass is $447. (For civilians, the Epic Pass granting a similar level of access is $783.)
The Epic Military Pass debuted in 2018 and was marketed as the company’s way of honoring its roots.
Near Vail, World War II soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division are credited with leaving Camp Hale and helping shape the ski industry as it’s known today. Army engineer Earl Eaton alongside Pete Siebert in 1957 ascended the summit of Vail and envisioned the world-class resort they would open five years later.
For more information on the Epic Military Pass, go to: bit.ly/3tgrBia.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com