My 2023 theme was slated to be “Strength” after a serendipitous conversation with my editor for this column, Michelle Karas.
I buzzed with new excitement about strength training and its wide and varied benefits after finishing my latest strength course. Naturally, Michelle suggested 2023 could be “The Year of Strength.”
Dedicating my year to strength in every sense sounded like a fantastic way to spend the year.
But another idea began to take hold as I did a bit of year-end decluttering.
To deal with my overflowing pantry and freezer, I challenged myself to cook what I had on hand and to only buy fresh ingredients as needed.
And so, “Use What You Have,” became my theme for 2023.
It’s similar to my “Completion Quest” of 2021, but it’s more generous, kind and open.
With this theme, I can use the gifts, skills and talents inside of me without striving to add more to what I have. I can choose to believe that I have enough — I am enough.
I can go deeper with the courses and books I own.
I can make an official version of the “Feel Good in 1 Minute” prototype cards I created for myself, taking what I created to a new place.
I can start the moms group I’ve been dreaming about, deepening the connection to women I know.
I can take the recorded podcasts I have, finish editing them, and put them out into the world — something I think I’m now ready to do.
I can use my ability to ask questions and to listen to connect with my parents by asking them a question each week and recording their answers.
I can use the sewing machine that’s sitting in my closet and make something new.
And, I can grow my inner and outer strengths — and support others to do the same — using the resources, knowledge, and training that I have to help myself and others.
The “Use What You Have,” theme feels like a gift to explore. And, I’m already exploring.
As of day three of 2023, I made chicken stock with what I had in my freezer and fridge, I used a bagful of frozen peppers and a handful of pantry items to make stuffed peppers, and I used local snow twice to cross-country ski. Not a bad start to the “Year of Use What You Have.”
I don’t know how this year will go, but I plan to connect with my theme by keeping a running list of what I’ve "used," creating another list of ideas, and making it fun and lighthearted.
I hope to move forward with a spirit of kindness and curiosity when the things I want to “use” are hard or feel scary. I hope to move through this year with an open hand and try not to hold on too tightly.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people cultivate resilient bodies, minds, and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com.