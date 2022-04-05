The Upper Cheesman Canyon trail features panoramic views of Cheesman Reservoir and the Tarryall Mountains, with towering 12er (a peak that rises to more than 12,000 feet above sea level) Windy Peak to the north.
From Woodland Park, drive north on Highway 67 for about 23 miles to Deckers. Bear left on County Road 126, crossing the South Platte River and continuing another three miles to the signed turnoff for Cheesman Reservoir. Turn left on dirt FS Road 21 and travel for about two miles to a fork, then bear left and drive about a half mile to the parking area on the left.
From the trailhead, climb a series of steep switchbacks then continue southward where stellar views emerge of Cheesman Reservoir and the Tarryall Mountains, with towering 12er Windy Peak to the north. The Hayman Fire produced an open grassy landscape with scattered Ponderosa Pines and occasional rock outcrops. Look for Golden Eagles soaring overhead and maybe even Bighorn Sheep. The trail rolls up and down for about two miles before connecting to the Lower Cheesman Canyon/Gill Trail at the South Platte River.
Eventually the impressive dam comes into view. The last quarter mile before the river gets quite steep as it drops into the canyon, where loose gravel makes this a section for the surefooted. When the river starts to appear look for a key landmark, a large rock with a map in the center. While the map is not especially helpful, it marks the intersection with Gill Trail. To continue to the dam area, be sure to bear right here following a steep drop to the river, made easier with large rock slabs serving as stairs.
The rushing water along the rock and boulder laden river provides ideal habitat for American Dippers. It’s only about another quarter mile west to the dam area, but the obscure trail route is rocky and difficult with many sections across sloped terrain with slippery gravel. The difficulty is rewarded however with a flat grassy area at the spillway before the dam, complete with a picnic table for a snack break before returning to the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly.