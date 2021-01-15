Local and regional law enforcement on Friday tracked down and arrested the man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a Palmer Lake mobile home park.
The suspect, 35-year-old Jose Alfredo Romero, also known as Jose Romero-Romero, was taken into custosy by the El Paso County Regional Fugitives Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and explosives, and the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit, according to a news release from El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Romero was booked into the El Paso County Jail and faces a charge of First Degree Murder.
He was the subject of a 24-hour manhunt after a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon by Palmer Lake police and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies.
Officers arrived at a neighborhood in the 700 block of Colorado 105 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found an as-yet unnamed adult female already deceased.
Detectives stayed at the scene of the shooting for hours collecting evidence and taking statements from witnesses. Police released a photo of Romero and of the vehicle he was thought to be driving and asked the public's help in finding him.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is urged to contact the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com