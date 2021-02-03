A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault near a Park and Ride lot in Monument that left a victim with serious injuries Tuesday.
Following an investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Deverayn Armstrong, 31 with first degree assault, states an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office news release. Armstrong, who faces a charge of first degree assault, was taken into custody and transported to jail to be booked.
Monument police and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 1:28 p.m. call about three people involved in a fight in the 1900 block of Woodmoor Drive, near the 1-25 Monument exit. They found an adult victim lying on the ground and performed “lifesaving efforts” until paramedics arrived, the release states.
The adult victim, whose name, gender or other identifying information was not released, is hospitalized and in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. As of Wednesday morning, the victim remains at a local hospital in critical condition.
“All parties in this case are accounted for and there is no known threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
The Gazette's O'dell Isaac contributed to this report.