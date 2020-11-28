MONUMENT • The “Joy for the World” in-person and live-streamed concerts scheduled for Dec. 4 and 6 at St. Peter Church have been canceled.
Vocalist J.J. Kaelin, violinist Theresa Phillips, cellist Pam Chaddon and pianist Robert Lambrech released this statement following the new increased statewide COVID-19 precautions instituted on Nov. 27:
"We love to share live music with our community, and this concert highlights our year in music. We encourage everyone to continue to support Tri-Lakes Cares, our charity of choice for this concert, as they continue to help our community in many important ways. This decision was quite agonizing, and made with heavy hearts after much thought and discussion of possibilities. We will return with a Christmas concert in 2021 and we wish everyone a very healthy and happy holiday season!"
Donate to Tri-Lakes Cares here: tri-lakescares.org/concert/.