Editor's note: As of Feb. 6, this event has been canceled.
Palmer Lake Winterfest 2020 is ready to roll, but getting the frozen wheels to move may be a challenge and require many entities to make it happen.
Winterfest 2020 is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Palmer Lake.
While the return to the town’s annual tradition is being organized by the Palmer Lake Parks Committee, town Board of Trustee member Gland Havenar, who also serves on the parks committee, said the event is truly an example of how everyone in the community has to work together to make these attractions happen.
Havenar said the biggest challenge for the event this year, like many years, is cooperating weather.
Recently, the frozen-over lake has been visited by ice fishing enthusiasts who have been out on the ice, cutting into it and lighting fires nearby to keep warm. This has been thinning the lake ice, Havenar said.
“We need snow and freezing temps for this to go off without a hitch,” she said.
Last year, Winterfest was a success because of the help of the Palmer Lake Fire Department’s ice and rescue team. The team several times poured 50 gallons of water over the ice to help the lake freeze over to the required thickness, Havenar said. Ready and willing to perform the same task if need be for this year’s event, fire department personnel will also drill test holes in the ice to ensure its proper thickness is met, she said.
“If we didn’t have a fire department here, we wouldn’t be able to have Winterfest,” Havenar said. “With the ice fishing out there thinning the ice out, what’s going to happen if one of them falls in?”
Havenar said all of the events organized in the Town of Palmer Lake require community involvement, and the fire department supporting the parks committee for Winterfest is just one example.
“I would like to see an acknowledgment that there aren’t just seven people somewhere putting these events together,” she said. “The parks committee, the fire department, these are just components of what it takes to make them happen.
“It’ a great thing we are putting on, but it takes everyone and benefits everyone.”
In another example of the community’s institutions helping each other, fire department personnel came to Glavenar’s aid recently as she was attempting to post a sign promoting Winterfest, she said. Fire and rescue provided her with a ladder to install the sign safely, then escorted her to check the status of the ice on the lake.
Every dollar donated or raised by the parks committee goes back into its projects, which are coordinated by volunteers as much as possible to stretch the committee’s budget as far as possible. However, this year the parks committee would like to start collecting ice skates, Havenar said. The collection it once acquired was worn down and had to be disposed of over the years, so owning a couple hundred pairs of skates is one of the committee’s desires. Presently, it borrows skates from the Monument Ice Rink.
Havenar said although there is not necessarily an actual sponsorship program for Winterfest, should any individual or group like to sponsor the event or become some sort of vendor, the committee is open to working with any ideas brought to them.
More information on the Palmer Lake Winterfest and the parks committee can be found at facebook.com/palmerlakeparks and townofpalmerlake.com.