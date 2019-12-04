Employees were permitted to return to work at the Walmart Supercenter in Monument at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday following a 3-hour evacuation of the store due to a bomb threat.
KKTV 11 News, a news partner of The Tribune's sister paper, The Gazette, said in a Tweet that police did not find a bomb in the store and gave the "all clear" at 5 p.m. Walmart representatives will determine when the store will reopen.
According to a representative with Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, there were reports of a bomb threat at about 2:15 p.m., reported KKTV 11 News. AJ Armstrong, a member of the fire department, confirmed that the emergency response to the store at 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway (80132) was not a drill.
One shopper waiting for access to his car near the center of the parking lot said he was walking toward the store when he was stopped at the entrance and told the store was being evacuated and to leave the property as well.
Some Walmart employees walked to the nearby Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15898 Jackson Creek Parkway following the store evacuation. Some were picked up by friends or family while others stayed warm inside TLMFPD emergency vehicles.
The Town of Monument asked motorists to avoid the area of Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive due to police activity.
This story will be updated as more news becomes available.