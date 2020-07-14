Police are seeking information from the public regarding a car chase that preceded an officer-involved shooting around 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, in the 20000 block of Doewood Drive in Monument.
Colorado State Patrol said earlier this week that one person died after leading law officers on the chase near Monument and firing on state troopers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies. The suspect has not been identified.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the lead investigative agency for the incident, there were several vehicles on the I-25 northbound exit ramp to County Line Road (Exit 163) while the incident was occurring.
A potential witness to these events was in a white Nissan sedan which was stopped behind a black SUV. The occupants of the black SUV have been located and identified. CSPD would like to interview the driver and any passengers who were in the white Nissan sedan.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts or identity of the occupants of the white Nissan sedan or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
CSPD described the incident as follows: At about 5 p.m., troopers who were responding to a menacing call in Lakewood attempted to stop a car on southbound I-25 near Larkspur. The car fled, hitting a guardrail as it exited the interstate at Exit 163.
The suspect reportedly got out of the crashed car and attempted to carjack another vehicle before pointing a gun at officers and running into a nearby field, police said.
Authorities said the suspect ran into an occupied home before firing at least one shot at state troopers and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who had responded to assist. A state trooper and an El Paso County sheriff's deputy both returned fire, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators said occupants of the home the suspect entered in the 20000 block of Doewood Drive in Monument were able to escape safely.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Gazette staff contributed to this report.