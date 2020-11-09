A Durango judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a southwestern Colorado father accused in the 2012 slaying of his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine of Monument.
The ruling by 6th Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Wilson came after members of Redwine's defense team cited concerns they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. It halted a weeklong effort to seat a jury and marked the sixth postponement in two years for Mark Redwine, who was arrested in July 2017, court records show.
Jury selection at Redwine’s second-degree murder trial began Oct. 29 and was initially paused Thursday morning, after Wilson announced in court that he had awakened with symptoms of an illness.
On Monday, the judge announced in court that he had tested negative in two separate tests for coronavirus. But in a new motion for a mistrial, attorneys for Redwine, 59, said that members of the defense team also began showing possible coronavirus symptoms last Thursday. Although one person on the defense team has since tested negative, results are pending for others involved in the case, said one of Redwine’s attorneys, Justin Bogan.
Bogan argued that the defense would be forced to quarantine for 10-14 days under state and federal coronavirus recommendations, making it impossible to conduct the trial.
In opposing the mistrial, District Attorney Christian Champagne asked the court to wait until other test results came back before scrapping the case. Champagne also questioned whether Redwine’s attorneys were “intentionally” using the coronavirus scare as a way of putting off their client’s trial.
Champagne said Mark Redwine was captured on tape discussing the bid for a postponement in a recorded jail phone call.
The district attorney also cited witness reports that John Moran, Redwine's other attorney, was seen outside his house over the weekend emptying out a car with another person, neither of them wearing masks.
The court granted the mistrial without making findings "as to the veracity of the allegations."
"(E)ven if such allegations are true, the court has no choice but to grant (the defense's motion) and declare a mistrial to ensure that Mr. Redwine has effective assistance of counsel," Wilson said in a written ruling.
The mistrial came despite pleas in court Monday by Redwine’s brother, Cory Redwine, and mother, Elaine Hall, who asked that the case be heard as scheduled, citing the emotional toll on the family of repeated postponements.
"I beg of you judge keep this trial on track," Hall told the court, speaking of the family's "heartbreak" and saying they have been "victimized over and over again."
Dylan, who attended Lewis-Palmer Middle School, disappeared Nov. 19, 2012 in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit to his father over Thanksgiving break.
Mark Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
But his story drew continuing scrutiny, and three months after Dylan’s disappearance, Mark Redwine appeared on “Dr. Phil” and denied involvement in front of a national television audience. In June of 2013, some of the boy’s remains were found 10 miles from his father’s home, and in 2015 Dylan's skull was found, bearing signs of blunt-force trauma, investigators say.
Mark Redwine was indicted in July 2017, with authorities saying the boy’s blood was found throughout his home. He faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted in his son’s murder.
Redwine’s trial was most recently postponed in June, due to a statewide moratorium on trials because of the pandemic. Redwine has been held at the La Plata County jail in Durango since his arrest three years ago.
Redwine was ordered to trial in October over objections from the defense, which cited Colorado’s spiraling infection rates in asking for a mistrial and another postponement. Wilson ruled that the court's safety protocols, including a requirement that witnesses wear masks, were sufficient to protect participants’ health.
“The longer the defendant’s trial is delayed, the more likely both sides are to lose evidence necessary to fairly try this defendant,” the judge said in an Oct. 19 ruling.