Two events of note for food and wine lovers are coming up in Castle Rock:
• Castle Rock WineFest, by the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce, will be at Bison Park, 1390 Clear Sky Way, Castle Rock, 2 to 8 p.m., July 16. Enjoy food trucks (not included in ticket entrance price), live music, artisan vendors and more than 150 wines from about 30 Colorado wineries. Ticket options includes complimentary glass and wine tote: $55 (general admission before July 11 when price increases to $65); $75 for earlier entry (one hour before general admission); $18 for designated drivers; $2,250 for reserved cabana lounge, which includes eight WineFest tickets, early entry, two bottles of wine, charcuterie board, and unlimited water and pop.
Visit castlerockwinefest.com.
• Taste of Douglas County by Mike Boyle, host of “Mike Boyle Restaurant Show,” will be at 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18. There will be a number of Douglas County eateries from which to sample, like Viewhouse, John Holly’s Asian Bistro, Granelli’s Pizzeria and Crave Real Burgers. Visit tasteofdouglascounty.com for a complete list. Tickets on sale Aug. 1 at Pegasus Restaurant, 313 Jerry St., Castle Rock, or call 303-688-6746.
Cost is $10 in advance or $20 at the door.
