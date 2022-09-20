In this column, I normally write about recent tours I’ve taken. (I’m lucky my wife likes to go along many times, even to some out of the way historical locations.) This time I’m writing about an upcoming trip.
In mid-October, per their request, I’m taking a few of my cousins to tour some of the Virginia presidential homes. We’re going to visit Mount Vernon, home of President George Washington; Monticello, home of President Thomas Jefferson; and Montpelier, home of President James Madison. I’ve led tours to these locations before, but I always enjoy going back.
The following paragraphs give some information that might be of interest. I will start this month with Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon, the home of George and Martha Washington, is named after a British admiral. Seem strange? I thought so when I first learned this.
Some quick background: George Washington’s older half-brother was named Lawrence. According to the Mount Vernon website, in 1740 Lawrence was commissioned as a captain in one of four Virginia companies. These companies were raised to fight in the War of Jenkins’ Ear between Britain and Spain. While serving in the West Indies, Lawrence met Adm. Edward Vernon, who was co-commanding the campaign. Lawrence grew to respect and admire Admiral Vernon.
After returning to Virginia in the fall of 1742, Lawrence began controlling an estate that would eventually become his, then known as Little Hunting Creek. Per the website, after the death of his father Augustine (George’s father also) Lawrence inherited Little Hunting Creek and then “ ... renamed his property Mount Vernon in honor of Admiral Vernon.”
Unfortunately, one of the results of his service in the West Indies was that Lawrence contracted tuberculosis. This eventually would take his life. After Lawrence died, George eventually acquired Mount Vernon. It is interesting to me that George and Martha never renamed it, even after the American Revolution. I would have thought after the revolution they might have changed the name, but they never did. It seems as though George’s respect for Lawrence — Lawrence was his mentor and a father figure — was a major factor in this decision. To this day, if you tour Mount Vernon, a painting of Lawrence hangs in George’s study.
So, there you have it. The leader of the Continental Army during the American Revolution, the presiding official at the Constitutional Convention, and our first president, has his home named after a British admiral. See mountvernon.org for further details on Mount Vernon and Lawrence Washington.
If you have a small group that is interested in Virginia history and wants to tour Virginia presidential, American Revolution, or Civil War locations in 2023, my contact information is below.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.