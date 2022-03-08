PALMER LAKE • Over the coming months, plenty will be happening at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
Pleased to be reopened after long months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts Executive Director Michael Maddox announced several high profile events coming to the center in Palmer Lake.
At 7 p.m., March 12, Moors & McCumber, a vocal harmony duo 15 years in the making, will perform. Bridging the gap between classic folk and present day Americana, Moors & McCumber are known to write heartfelt songs inspired by life experiences. The duo of James Moors and Kort McCumber is described as adventurous, eclectic and endlessly creative, borrowing from rock, pop, blues, folk and world music.
Both multi-instrumentalists, Moors and McCumber aspire to embrace spontaneity to give life to their songs and stories. Prior to joining talents, the two musicians each led prolific careers as solo artists, each already having released six solo studio albums and developing each of their own fanbases. They met at a music festival in 2005 and bonded through their passions. At first, they performed together as a side project, but quickly saw their talents together were meant for bigger things.
Late in 2021, Moors & McCumber released their seventh full-length studio album, “Survival,” recorded at Blue Rock Studios in Texas and produced by Patrick Conway. It features 10 new songs showcasing their evolving talents.
Advance tickets for Moors & McCumber are $18 for TLCA members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets the day of the show are $20 for members and $22 for nonmembers. Reserved seating in the first five rows is available for an additional $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. for members, and 6:15 p.m. for non-members.
In a special matinee show, set for 2 p.m. April 2, premier family comedian Mike Phirman will perform at TLCA. Phirman is known as a hilarious and clean comedian who created fun songs and imaginative videos on YouTube, including his video “Chicken Monkey Duck,” which has over one million views.
The event is scheduled for the benefit of families who want to bring their children and grandchildren to the once-in-a-lifetime event for laughter and memorable humor, Maddox said.
Advance tickets are $20 for members, $25 nonmembers, $5 for children under 10. Day of show member tickets are $25, $30 nonmember, and $10 for children under 10. Doors open at 1 p.m.
At 7 p.m. April 22, the center will host The Reunion Beatles: Get Back!, a concert event of the Las Vegas touring show. The show is a Beatles tribute concert emulating the idea of Fab Four’s reunion concert after their notorious “Rooftop Concert” of 1969. The show is designed to take audiences into the sights and sounds of The Beatles as well as the individual members’ hits from their solo careers.
Advance tickets for The Reunion Beatles: Get Back! are $35 for TLCA members, $40 nonmembers. Day of the show tickets are $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Reserved seating for the first five rows are available for an additional $10. A meet and greet is also available with the performers for an additional $50 with ticket purchase, limited to 20 fans.
And at 7 p.m. May 7, legendary country music artist and renowned songwriter Paul Overstreet will perform at TLCA. Doors open at 6 p.m. The two-time Grammy Award winner has written and co-written 27 Top 10 songs, the first being George Jones’ “Same Ole Me.” Numerous other country artists have recorded Overstreet’s work, including Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker, Alison Kraus, The Judds, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
Overstreet released his latest album “Somewhere in the Caribbean” in 2018, and received the Top Rock Music Awards in 2020 for Song of the Year with the title track of the album. Tickets start at $40.
Purchase tickets online at trilakesarts.org or by calling 719-481-0475. TLCA is located at 304 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake.