My iPhone just dinged. So I took my gaze off a lovely snow falling out my window to see what it was: My “screen time report” from the folks at Apple.
Apparently it was down 18% last week for an average of 3 hours, 14 minutes per day (I’m ashamed to type this ... that’s more than 12% of my day spent on my phone.)
And it was an improvement.
I’ll admit to being glued to my phone, and even to turning my car around on more than one occasion when I realized I’d made it to work but left it at home. That said, I think I’m not nearly as bad as my teenaged nieces (14 and 18). Spending time with them now is competing with their small screens.
A recent Pew Research Center survey found that “81% of Americans say they go online on a daily basis. That figure includes the 28% who go online almost constantly, as well as 45% who say they go online several times a day and 9% who go online about once a day. Some 8% go online several times a week or less often, while 10% of adults say they do not use the internet at all.”
We text, we play games, we fall into the social media wormhole.
Author Tiffany Shlain, author of the 2019 book “24/6: The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week,” offers the idea of taking one day a week “off” from your cellphone. And getting your family to do the same.
She writes, “We go screen-free from Friday night to Saturday night, because that works best for us, an updated version of the Jewish Shabbat. For others, it’s Sunday. Either way, I recommend doing it on the weekend if you can, because these are traditionally non-workdays, and it helps you feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself when your screen-free time is on a rest day for people all over the world. But that’s not always possible, so pick the day that fits your schedule.”
She and her family have done this for 10 years. At first it wasn’t the easiest thing for Shlain, a documentary filmmaker, to step away from her phone and camera and stop recording life and start living it, even for 24 hours.
But now the family looks forward to the ritual. They cook dinner together and invite friends over to linger over the meal. They listen to music. They draw and write. They go for bike rides.
“A decade later, we’re still doing it every week (our daughters are now 16 and 10), and it’s still our favorite day. It’s made the whole family happier and more balanced. My husband Ken and I also feel much more creative and more productive after our Tech Shabbats.”
Johnny Welsh, author of “Paper Maps, No Apps: An Unplugged Travel Adventure,” suggests vacationing without your phone.
Welsh and his girlfriend purposely took a 16-day roadtrip across the U.S. without any cell phones or other electronic devices.
I’m recalling family roadtrips when — way before cellphones and handheld games were invented — my, mom, dad and us three kids would drive for hours with nothing to do but talk, listen to music and look out the window … and sleep ... while going to spend time with far-away family. The horror!
Welsh had been tending bar for more than two decades and grew weary of seeing patrons drowning their sorrows in Facebook and whiskey, often while they accompanied by other people also on their phones.
He calls his unplugged vacation a “healthy reboot that everyone should try.” He offers these three suggestions for implementing a device-less existence, at least part of the time:
Talk. Have a real chat with a friend or spouse or even a complete stranger. Welsh said he and his girlfriend not only met and got to know other people while on the road, they got to know each other better, too.
Look around. Pay attention to what’s going on around you IRL (that’s “in real life” in text speak, if you didn’t know). “We were free to absorb all that was around us without distraction. In the pre-internet days, kids on vacation looked out the window of cars with a sense of wonder. Every day was a new discovery. Unplugging today gives you that same sense of fresh discovery and in-the-moment living we were all intended to have.”
Relax. As in actually relax. Get rid of that crook in your neck from always looking down at your constant electronic sidekick. “Turn it off. Unplug. Be totally in the present. Too many people spend vacations and days off still consumed by social media, which can either add stress or steal the present time from you,” Welsh says.
These are things we used to do and have gotten away from. We’re so much into ourselves, our own little online worlds, that we forget to make connections with others or with ourselves. I’m trying to do more of that.
But I digress (sorry, my attention span isn’t what it used to be).
I think I’ll put down the phone (and computer) and go play with my dog.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.